#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
PSEi halts skid on plans to ease lockdown level
The benchmark 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi finished 76.77 points or 1.12 percent higher at 6,926.41.
STAR/ File

PSEi halts skid on plans to ease lockdown level

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - February 20, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The local stock index returned in the green yesterday as investors cheered moves to put Metro Manila on a more relaxed quarantine classification.

The benchmark 30-company Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi finished 76.77 points or 1.12 percent higher at 6,926.41.

The broader All Shares index likewise rose to 4,199.00, up 28.52 points or 0.68 percent, as all subsectors advanced.

Total value turnover reached P9,562 billion.  Market breadth, however, was negative with 116 losers to 98 gainers, while 41 issues were unchanged.

In a market commentary, AB Capital Securities said the PSEi rebounded as nine out of 17 Metro Manila mayors voted in favor of putting the capital under the less strict modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) by March.

This, it said, snapped the market’s decline for the past two consecutive days.

For his part, Luis Limlingan of Regina Capital said investors returned to the market to hunt for bargains.

“Investors returned to the Philippines for bargain hunting after successive selloffs after recent economic data showed only a slightly better labor market amid increasing bond yields,” he said.

However, he noted that investors are now worried over potential inflation spikes driven by elevated commodity and energy prices.

In the oil market, he noted, profit-taking dragged oil prices despite a steep drawdown in US crude inventories. Brent crude settled 0.64 percent lower to $63.93 per barrel. The US WTI closed at $60.52 per barrel, down 1.01 percent.

PSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines has two virus mutations, no vaccine, but will reopen further
Philippines has two virus mutations, no vaccine, but will reopen further
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Not even two new mutations of the coronavirus can stop the Philippines from scaling down more restrictions next month.
Business
fbfb
Meralco customers to get P13.9 billion in refunds
Meralco customers to get P13.9 billion in refunds
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
The power distributor itself petitioned for the refund, and is ready to enforce it.
Business
fbfb
26 new mining projects ready to break ground
26 new mining projects ready to break ground
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
At least 26 new mining projects will start development this year even as several stumbling blocks have yet to be resolve...
Business
fbfb
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
House lawmakers struggle to find fault in Lopez loan with DBP
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
House lawmakers struggled their way back to finding fault after hitting a stonewall in the hearing.
Business
fbfb
Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike
Inflation-hit workers rather tighten belts than risk lay off with wage hike
By Xave Gregorio | 16 hours ago
A spike in inflation would typically prompt Filipino workers to call for a wage hike. But not this year.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Singapore-based space tech firm enters Philippines, ties up with Globe
Singapore-based space tech firm enters Philippines, ties up with Globe
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Singapore-based Transcelestial Technologies, a space technology firm specializing in high-speed internet, is bringing its...
Business
fbfb
Greenergy ventures into fintech service
By Iris Gonzales | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
Aleta Planet, a Singapore-based member of UnionPay International, is eyeing Greenergy Holdings Inc. as its Philippine partner for the issuance of virtual cards as well as the provision of cross-border money remittance...
Business
fbfb
Costly impatience
By Francis J. Kong | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
I had this material broadcasted in my radio program in 1999. So surprised I was when I pulled it out of the archive and reread it to realize that the material is still as pertinent and relatable today.
Business
fbfb
SMC plants offer best bids for Meralco supply
SMC plants offer best bids for Meralco supply
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
San Miguel Corp. offered the best bids in the 1,800-megawatt competitive selection process of Manila Electric Co. .
Business
fbfb
Private sector’s role
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | February 20, 2021 - 12:00am
As former senior executive vice president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the new ambassador of Japan to the Philippines is definitely aware of what our country needs and what his nation can do to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with