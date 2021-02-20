Singapore-based space tech firm enters Philippines, ties up with Globe

MANILA, Philippines — Singapore-based Transcelestial Technologies, a space technology firm specializing in high-speed internet, is bringing its expertise in the country to help address the challenge of building cell sites.

The company has secured $2 million in strategic investment from venture capital fund Ayala Corp. Technology Innovation Venture (ACTIVE), which is being managed by Globe Telecom subsidiary Kickstart Ventures.

The investment is the first to be announced by Kickstart Ventures through the ACTIVE Fund backed by Ayala Corp. and subsidiaries AC Energy, AC Industrials, AC Ventures, Bank of the Philippine Islands and Globe.

Transcelestial said it aims to work with Philippine telcos, among others, to provide a solution to the challenge faced by the industry in putting up cell sites.

In particular, this will be done through the CENTAURI device, which can deliver true fiber-like speeds to customers at the fraction of the cost of traditional fiber.

CENTAURI, a device the size of a shoe box and weighing less than three kilograms, uses wireless laser communication technology to create a wireless distribution network between buildings, traditional cell towers, street-level poles and other physical infrastructure.

The device unlocks fiber-equivalent high bandwidth between 4G/5G cell towers and the telecom core network which connects back to their data centers.

By using CENTAURI, telcos would no longer have to face delays in the rollout of cell sites from right- of-way issues.

The device’s built-in automatic alignment technology also makes the deployment completed within minutes.

Since there would be no spectrum charges or extra digging costs for laying fiber, the device would allow telcos to have a faster 5G rollout.

“The team at Kickstart have been fully aligned with our goals of solving the last mile and global bottlenecks in internet distribution. We could not have asked for a better partner to help us not only work with Globe in Philippines but also advise us on bringing our current and future products to solve some of the challenges in the archipelago nation,” Transcelestial chief executive officer Rohit Jha said.

Kickstart Ventures president Minette Navarrete said the investment is seen to help address the issue of internet distribution in the country.

“As more Filipinos become reliant on internet access for their livelihood and social connections, we’re hopeful that Transcelestial will help increase internet penetration and provide telcos and ISPs with an affordable option for 5G deployment,” she said.