#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound
In a virtual briefing, ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the country’s gross domestic product or GDP is seen growing by 13 percent in the second quarter from a contraction of 3.4 percent in the first quarter as the economy further reopens from measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
STAR/File

ING sees strong Q2 GDP rebound

(The Philippine Star) - February 16, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Dutch financial giant ING Bank said the Philippines is in for a strong bounceback with a double-digit growth in the second quarter, ending five quarters of contraction brought about by the pandemic-induced recession.

In a virtual briefing, ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the country’s gross domestic product or GDP is seen growing by 13 percent in the second quarter from a contraction of 3.4 percent in the first quarter as the economy further reopens from measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“It looks like the government is trying to relax some of the restrictions, especially with regard to opening up cinemas, places of worship. And if that pushes through, I’m willing to sort of tack on a couple more percentage points to the growth story,” Mapa said.

He said ING is now looking at a GDP growth of 5.1 percent instead of 4.7 percent this year after the Philippines slipped into recession with a record 9.5 percent GDP contraction last year.

Mapa said GDP growth is seen stabilizing at 5.9 percent in the third quarter and five percent in the fourth quarter.

He pointed out that growth this year is primarily driven by base effects as ING sees an L-shaped recovery as the economy fails to return to the pre-pandemic trajectory of 6.2 percent.

Mapa said the country is seen bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter of next year.

ING research head and chief economist for Asia Pacific Rob Carnell said the region has barely started the COVID-19 vaccination process that could reduce the severity of the disease and take pressure off the strained health systems.

“To some extent, growth in 2021 in Asia is an inverse function in 2020. For example, the Philippines contracted the most of any economy in Asia in 2020, but shows the highest growth rate in 2021,” Carnell said.

The ING executives also expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to keep interest rates steady at an all-time low of two percent this year as inflation is seen breaching the upper end of the BSP’s two to four percent target in the next few months.

Mapa said inflation is seen accelerating to four percent this year from 2.6 percent last year after averaging 4.2 percent in the first quarter and 4.3 percent in the second quarter.

He added monetary officials are willing to accept or accommodate negative real interest rates for some time.

“The more important problem right now is that the economy is in recession and I guess negative real rates may pose some challenges. Given the economic situation, I think you focus on trying to get the economy back on track before you worry about possible bubbles that might be forming in,” Mapa said.

Likewise, he said the BSP’s Monetary Board is not likely to lower the reserve requirement ratios of banks as the COVID-19 response measures of the central bank had freed up P2 trillion in additional liquidity into the financial system.

GDP ING BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jollibee trims 2020 losses with last-minute profit swing
Jollibee trims 2020 losses with last-minute profit swing
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Jollibee capped 2020 with a net loss amounting to P11.5 billion, a reversal from P7.3 billion net income recorded in the preceding...
Business
fbfb
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
Twin Oaks Place owner sued for lone broadband player in condo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
This means the likes of Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT Inc. are not permitted to install connections to Twin Oaks residents,...
Business
fbfb
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
Peso pierces through P47-level to a dollar, strongest since Sept. 2016
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The local currency closed at 47.93 against the greenback, 11.5 centavos stronger than Thursday’s finish of 48.038. It...
Business
fbfb
Converge shares spike as deal talks with Musk's SpaceX confirmed
Converge shares spike as deal talks with Musk's SpaceX confirmed
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Shares in the company of Pampanga-based businessman Dennis H. Uy surged 20% at the opening bell to P20 each before paring...
Business
fbfb
PSE expects 7 new listings
PSE expects 7 new listings
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange sees at least seven companies going public this year despite lingering uncertainties brought...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Converge exploring satellite tech of SpaceX
Converge exploring satellite tech of SpaceX
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Pure end-to-end fiber internet service provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is exploring latest technologies to bring high-speed...
Business
fbfb
Century Pacific posts remarkable growth in 2020
February 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Century Pacific Foods Inc., the country’s largest canned food manufacturer, is looking at a growth target of 10 percent this year, lower than the 20 percent growth posted in 2020 as it foresees some headwinds...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy, partner secure financing for Australia solar farm
AC Energy, partner secure financing for Australia solar farm
By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
AC Energy and Infrastructure Inc. and its partner have secured financing from three banks for their mega solar project in...
Business
fbfb
Cavite starts search for new Sangley partner
Cavite starts search for new Sangley partner
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The provincial government of Cavite has kicked-off anew its search for a new partner for the Sangley Point International Airport...
Business
fbfb
Debt’s many faces
By Rey Gamboa | February 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Debt has been one hot topic in recent days, raising anxiety levels of beleaguered individuals, companies, and even nations to high gear all because this raging pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus has put on...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with