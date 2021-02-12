#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
ADB backs greater use of social bonds
In the global bond market, such bonds fall under the term “ESG bonds,” short for environmental, social and governance bonds.
STAR/File

ADB backs greater use of social bonds

Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - February 12, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is pushing for the increased use of social bonds as an additional platform for governments to raise additional resources to recover from the pandemic.

In its report “Primer on Social Bonds and Recent Developments in Asia,” the Manila-based multilateral bank said harnessing the power of private capital to address urgent societal needs had become critical amid limitations in government resources.

“Social bonds, which raise funds to create social as well as financial value, are instruments with a vital role to play in spurring recovery from the coronavirus disease crisis as well as in supporting future socioeconomic progress,” the report said.

In the global bond market, such bonds fall under the term “ESG bonds,” short for environmental, social and governance bonds.

By early 2020, around 25 percent of money under professional management were aligned with ESG goals in addition to seeking financial returns.

In 2019, ESG bond issuance jumped to $330 billion, up by 33 percent from 2018, and outstanding ESG bonds passed the $1 trillion threshold in the middle of 2020.

While the ESG market was initially dominated by green bonds, social bonds have seen “exceptional growth” in 2020 because of pressing financing activities to arrest the fallout from the pandemic.

“This development is ushering in a new era of explosive growth for ESG-linked bonds on general and social bonds in general,” said the report.

ADB said economic and social needs in Developing Asia highlight the urgency of creating a robust social bond market in the region.

In December 2020, ADB forecasts that developing Asia’s gross domestic product would contract by 0.4 percent in 2020, the region’s weakest economic performance since 1961 because of the impact of the pandemic.

This is expected to be followed by a 6.8 percent expansion in 2021, which implies only a partial recovery, and with downside risks, rather than upside potential, prevailing.

The economic fallout from the crisis widens the funding gap needed to attain the Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

The report noted that social bond issuance in Asia has consistently lagged behind European issuance, but recent growth in the region has been significant.

In 2017, Asian social bond issuance comprised 12 percent of total global issuance, growing to 23 percent of the global total in 2020. Growth of the social bond market in Asia was closely linked to investor interest in COVID-19-linked bonds.

To a large extent, investor demand has been the driving force behind growth in the social bond market. Globally, funds that buy ESG bonds grew by about 12 percent during the first half of 2020.

ADB said the development of a strong social bond market in the region would serve economies well beyond the pandemic as it would help direct private capital to address long-standing social ills even as the crisis eases and a new normal emerges.

The bank said harnessing the contributions of governments, multilateral institutions and philantrophic organizations would be key to developing this bond market.

Another opportunity is for the Islamic finance market to step up its contribution to ESG-linked funding.

Gender lens investing can also help grow the social bond market by channeling investments toward the social and economic empowerment of women.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dwindling ad revenues force CNN Philippines to lay off workers
Dwindling ad revenues force CNN Philippines to lay off workers
By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
CNN Philippines announced that it will be laying off workers to cut costs as its advertising revenue shrunk due to the adverse...
Business
fbfb
BSP, now seeing inflation at the target's ceiling, holds fire
BSP, now seeing inflation at the target's ceiling, holds fire
By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The policymaking Monetary Board kept overnight borrowing rate at a record-low of 2%, at the middle of overnight deposit and...
Business
fbfb
Lockdowns eased, poor go back to streets as housing fix stays on paper
Lockdowns eased, poor go back to streets as housing fix stays on paper
By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
Birth pains are hitting the new housing department hard, preventing it to perform its mandate smoothly.
Business
fbfb
Listed insurers post mixed financial results in 'challenging' 2020
Listed insurers post mixed financial results in 'challenging' 2020
8 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic hit the balance sheets of two big insurance companies in different ways.
Business
fbfb
China replaces Philippines as biggest rice importer
China replaces Philippines as biggest rice importer
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
China is seen to regain its status as the world’s biggest rice importer as the Philippines is expected to see a reduction...
Business
fbfb
Latest
FDI inflow down 10.8% in end-November
FDI inflow down 10.8% in end-November
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments declined in 11 months last year after a sharp drop in November on concerns over...
Business
fbfb
Profit taking snaps market&rsquo;s five-day rally
Profit taking snaps market’s five-day rally
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices snapped a five-day rally as investors took profits from the market’s recent gains, hours before a Bangko...
Business
fbfb
Vehicle sales slowly recovering
Vehicle sales slowly recovering
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
In a sign the country’s auto industry is slowly recovering from the impact of the health crisis, vehicle sales posted...
Business
fbfb
GCash surge to continue this year
GCash surge to continue this year
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. expects demand for its mobile wallet GCash to remain strong this year following an unprecedented...
Business
fbfb
NEDA: More telcos needed to advance digital shift
NEDA: More telcos needed to advance digital shift
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Even with the entry of a third player in the telecommunications sector, the National Economic and Development Authority said...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with