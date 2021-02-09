#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Pandemic overhang brings property sector from cool to chill this year
Office vacancy rate in Metro Manila is expected to hit 12% by the end of the year from "almost" 10% rate estimated in 2020, real estate brokerage firm KMC Savills Inc. said in a report.
STAR/Michael Varcas, file

Pandemic overhang brings property sector from cool to chill this year

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 9, 2021 - 3:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ hot property sector is sizzling with unoccupied spaces carried over from 2020, which are bound to keep prices in check this year, property consultants have said.

Office and residential vacancies will remain elevated especially in Metro Manila, with the former potentially hitting a historic high this year, as demand from typical sources like offshore gaming firms and migrant workers only slowly return.

“Overall the decrease in demand will likely result in a rental correction in 2021 before our predicated recovery which should start in 2022,” Colliers International Philippines said in their latest report on Tuesday.

KMC Savills, another real estate consultant, agreed. “With completions set for the next year, we expect landlords to become malleable with their current stance on rents,” KMC Savills said in a research note.

KMC Savills sees residential rates falling 25-30% in central business districts like Bonifacio Global City in Taguig and Makati this year. Colliers is penciling in an increase, albeit a measly 0.5% year-on-year.

The assessments highlighted the pandemic's bittersweet impact on real estate, long considered a reliable economic driver. Indeed, while a supply overhang meant slowing down on new projects this year, declining leases, rents and even prices of condominiums bode well for a sector long believed to be overheating from perked-up demand.

The only bad news is this is happening for the wrong reasons. On one hand, KMC Savills said the exit of most offshore gaming firms that use condos as offices would prompt office vacancy to hit 12% in the National Capital Region this year, led by those in Ortigas Center in Pasig.

On the other, Colliers, meanwhile, projects a slightly higher 12.5%, the largest since 2003, but mainly because of a broader demand slump from Philippine offshore gaming firms (POGOs), business process outsourcing and other “traditional” buyers.

The exit of POGOs due to the pandemic as well as government crackdown served as double-whammy to the office segment reliant on their business. While the high court had since temporarily halted larger duties against POGOs, consultants said these were not sufficient to keep them at arm’s length.

Some sectors did try to offset the space left by POGOs, especially those in the delivery business which boomed at the height of the health crisis, but Colliers said their take-ups were not big enough.

“Small POGO firms have fled the Philippine market, but the larger players are still holding…However, a key factor for the industry’s rebound is the return of its employees from abroad,” KMC Savills said.

The same story of oversupply is expected to unfold for new residences. With dismal take-ups from migrant workers, thousands of whom had been displaced by the pandemic, residential vacancy rate would likely 16.9% in 2021 from 15.6% in 2020, Colliers said.

Anemic demand prompted developers to slow down completion of new projects last year by as much as 70%. 

“More than 90% of new launches in 2020 were classified as mid-income to luxury projects. Developers should monitor this price segment as we expect demand to be driven by these projects beyond 2020,” the firm said. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
More banks to charge higher ATM fees
More banks to charge higher ATM fees
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
More banks are set to impose higher fees for ATM transactions done by non-bank clients using their networks amid the shift...
Business
fbfb
Pork issues force changes in Monterey operations
Pork issues force changes in Monterey operations
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is rationalizing its meat business operations as the local hog industry remains...
Business
fbfb
Higher ATM fees loom
Higher ATM fees loom
1 day ago
Philippine banks are set to implement the acquirer-based fees for ATM transactions starting April, resulting in higher charges...
Business
fbfb
Threat of ‘stagflation’ is real
By Rey Gamboa | February 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipinos will not be able to take any more suffering if higher prices of basic food items like chicken, pork, and vegetables will continue throughout the year while their sources of income under the “new normal”...
Business
fbfb
No Lopez loans condoned &ndash; DBP
No Lopez loans condoned – DBP
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 days ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines denied that it condoned or wrote off soured loans of the Lopez Group of Companies...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Legislators prod government on fresh stimulus at the risk of denial
Legislators prod government on fresh stimulus at the risk of denial
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
Lawmakers are again prodding the Duterte administration to spend more and revive the economy, a push that is still likely...
Business
fbfb
Stagflation unlikely despite current price surge &mdash; Moody's unit
Stagflation unlikely despite current price surge — Moody's unit
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
“There is no reason to worry about stagflation. At least not yet,” Steven Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;BSP to keep rates steady&rsquo;
‘BSP to keep rates steady’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Amid limited options, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is left with no choice but to keep interest rates steady on Thursday,...
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates decline further
T-bill rates decline further
By Mary Grace Padin | 17 hours ago
Rates for short-term government securities continued their downward trend yesterday as market demand remained healthy amid...
Business
fbfb
Index stays above 7,000, investors cautiously optimistic
Index stays above 7,000, investors cautiously optimistic
By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Stocks started the week slightly higher, echoing a rally in most Asian bourses, as investors remain cautiously optimistic...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with