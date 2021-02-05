#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
'What stagflation?': Diokno downplays feared combo of recession, inflation
Shoppers fail to observe social distancing at a public market in Taytay, Rizal yesterday.
Michael Varcas

'What stagflation?': Diokno downplays feared combo of recession, inflation

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 5, 2021 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is the Philippines currently experiencing a bad combo of economic meltdown, massive joblessness and spiking inflation at the same time? The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) does not think so.

Fears that the economy is suffering from a phenomenon called “stagflation” surfaced on Friday after state statisticians reported that price increases soared past expectations in January. But for the central bank, which since November had maintained that bouts of inflation would be temporary, the anxieties are misplaced.

“What stagflation?” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a text message to reporters on Friday. “We’re within our inflation target.”

In economics, stagflation, a merge of the words “stagnation” and “inflation,” describes a combination of a contracting economy and surging prices. It is an unfortunate situation where efforts to revive the economy such as increasing money supply and more spending may inadvertently exacerbate inflation— which in effect, can only derail growth further.

This puts policymakers on a dilemma— whether to address expensive prices or lagging productivity— and Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo, an economist, warned the Philippines may be looking at stagflation right at its face. “This could be our situation if we don’t act fast,” she said.

Consider this: if the central bank loosens monetary policy by lowering the benchmark rate, it signals to banks to lend more and therefore flood the economy with money to support economic activities like investments or even simply, spending for durable goods like cars. The problem is BSP can only do that in an environment where prices are stable, since excessive liquidity in the system theoretically pushes up prices. 

In the present reality, stable prices is assessed to be between 2-4%, a target BSP has kept since 2016, but on January was breached after consumer prices rose an average of 4.2% due to tight supply of pork, vegetables, fruits and fish. Analysts said further increases are likely in the coming months.

“There is a significant chance that full-year inflation will exceed the BSP’s 4% target, unless the supply constraints are addressed. The ASF (African swine flu) problem will not likely subside soon…,” Emilio Neri Jr., lead economist at Bank of the Philippine Islands, said in a commentary.

But Diokno is unfazed, maintaining that price growth would stabilize sooner rather than later. “The recent inflation number are transitory. In fact, our inflation forecast from 2021 and 2023 is 2-4%,” he said in a Viber message.

In previous weeks, Diokno’s deputy governor, Francisco Dakila Jr., was likewise asked by reporters whether BSP sees stagflation an immediate risk. Dakila said no, adding that stagflation only happens when accelerating costs feed into people’s expectations that they only expect prices to rise further. This is not the case, he said, as BSP forecasts inflation to settle at 3.2% this year.
 
That said, the central bank is still facing an important decision ahead of its first policy meeting this year on February 11. Diokno, which reduced rates by 200 basis points last year, had not signaled intentions to resume deploying stimulus to an ailing economy. But analysts believe BSP, if left with no choice, will be forced to bring down rates further.

“The economy is still in need of more support... The upshot is that while the current trend in inflation is likely to delay the central bank from easing further, it is unlikely to stop it,” Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a commentary.

Sanjay Mathur and Kanika Bhatnagar, economists at ANZ Research, said: “These outturns are unlikely to threaten the currently accommodative monetary policy stance.”

For Quimbo, it’s about time the Duterte administration steps up and take back the responsibility of supporting the economy from the BSP. “Government should spend more especially to provide assistance to farmers, hog raisers, and livestock producers so supply shocks are addressed.”

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kiddie car seats
By Boo Chanco | February 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Requiring the use of kiddie seats in cars is a good idea. It could save children from serious injuries or death in car accidents.
Business
fbfb
Cu, Siy join Cebu Air&rsquo;s board
Cu, Siy join Cebu Air’s board
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Cebu Air Inc., operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, has brought in its board Grab Philippines co-founder Brian Cu and...
Business
fbfb
SMC to start seafood processing program for Bulacan residents
By Louise Maureen Simeon | February 5, 2021 - 12:00am
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. will start a seafood processing program for former residents of Barangay Taliptip, where the P734-billion international airport will soon rise.
Business
fbfb
AC Energy to raise up to P16 billion from follow-on offer
AC Energy to raise up to P16 billion from follow-on offer
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
AC Energy Corp. is looking to raise from P12 billion to P16.4 billion from its follow-on offering targeted in the middle of...
Business
fbfb
Philippines on its way to recovery &ndash; DOF
Philippines on its way to recovery – DOF
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippines is on its way to recovery after slipping into a pandemic-induced economic recession last year due to the impact...
Business
fbfb
Latest
PCCI pushes calibrated importation of pork
PCCI pushes calibrated importation of pork
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
The country’s largest business organization is pushing for a calibrated importation program and stronger support for...
Business
fbfb
Duterte orders extension of no-disconnection policy for lifeliners
Duterte orders extension of no-disconnection policy for lifeliners
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
President Duterte approved several measures as additional assistance to lifeliners or low-income households, including the...
Business
fbfb
Stocks rebound as selling pressure subsides
Stocks rebound as selling pressure subsides
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
Stocks recovered yesterday as selling pressure eased and last-minute buying lifted the index to its intra-day high.
Business
fbfb
HSBC hikes inflation forecast to 3.8% this year
HSBC hikes inflation forecast to 3.8% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
British banking giant HSBC has raised its inflation forecast to 3.8 percent this year as consumer prices continued to rise...
Business
fbfb
Grab ordered to reimburse P6.25 million to select passengers
Grab ordered to reimburse P6.25 million to select passengers
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Grab Philippines will reimburse P6.25 million to select passengers next week after incurring pricing violations from the Philippine...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with