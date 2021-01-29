#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Pandemic prompts foreign funds to head for the exit in 2020
Also known as "hot money", portfolio investments enter and leave markets with ease because they are highly sensitive to both local and international developments. If risks emerge, investors tend to immediately pull out their funds.
File

Pandemic prompts foreign funds to head for the exit in 2020

Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2021 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Short-term foreign funds that exited the Philippines outstripped those that entered for the second straight year in 2020, reflecting risk aversion among investors trying to protect their portfolios from the coronavirus rout. 

Foreign portfolio investments registered a net outflow of $4.2 billion last year after outflows outpaced inflows, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported Thursday evening. That was bigger than $1.9 billion net outflow posted in 2019.

Publicly available BSP data also showed that last year's net outflow was a record-high according to comparable figures from 2012. A net outflow indicates more foreign funds left than entered. 

Also known as “hot money,” portfolio investments enter and leave markets with ease because they are highly sensitive to both local and international developments. If risks emerge, foreign investors tend to immediately pull out their funds from the local market.

It was that flighty nature that put hot money in the red in 2020, with the BSP failing to hit even its downwardly revised projection of $2.8-billion net inflow last year. In a statement, the central bank mainly pinned the blame on the lingering pandemic that compounded other developments that trigger investor aversion.

“Developments for the year included the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to the global economy and financial system, along with international and domestic developments throughout the year such as geopolitical tensions, certain corporate governance issues and extended community quarantine measures in various regions in the country,” the BSP said.

Only 3 of the past 12 months saw a net inflow of hot money investments, that is despite lockdowns slowly getting relaxed from June to permit business. In December alone, 78.6% of net inflows over the preceding 2 months were offset by net outflows worth $523.86 million, the highest since May. 

For all of 2020, BSP data showed gross inflows amounted to $11.68 billion, down 29.7% year-on-year, while gross outflows reached $15.92 billion. 

Breaking down the inflows, 80.5% of short-term bets were placed in publicly-listed companies with interests in property, banking, food, beverage, tobacco and information technology as well as holding firms. The remaining 19.5% were invested in peso-denominated government securities like Treasury bonds and bills issued every week.

By location, the United Kingdom, Singapore, United States, Luxembourg and Hong Kong were the top five investor countries in 2020, which were the source of 78.2% of inflows last year. 

On the flip side, the US, the world’s safe haven as largest economy, remained the main destination for outflows, cornering 63.8% of funds headed for the exit.

Similar with anything from resuscitating the economy to resuming business engines, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said a successful containment of coronavirus, including its mutant strains, and efficient vaccine rollout would be key to reversing the hot money to positive territory this year. The central bank is projecting portfolio placement to register a $3.5-billion net inflow in 2021.

“An offsetting factor would be the fact that any further pick up in business activities could be gradual amid the new coronavirus variants that are more contagious and entail risks of lockdowns and travel restrictions locally and globally,” Ricafort said in a commentary.

HOT MONEY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Close down universities?
By Boo Chanco | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
As it turns out, the military drive against academic freedom covers over a dozen universities and colleges other than UP.
Business
fbfb
More changes in the Ayala Group
By Iris Gonzales | January 28, 2021 - 12:00am
Some of the world’s oldest companies produce things people cannot live without or have been interested in for centuries – food, beer and well, even guns.
Business
fbfb
DBP lends P4.17 billion to local shipbuilder
DBP lends P4.17 billion to local shipbuilder
By Mary Grace Padin | 15 hours ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines has provided a P4.17 billion loan to a local shipbuilder to support the expansion...
Business
fbfb
BPI earnings sink by over a fifth in 2020
BPI earnings sink by over a fifth in 2020
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
In a statement on Thursday, the 169-year-old bank reported a net income of P21.4 billion last year, down 25.7%...
Business
fbfb
Ayala unit exits SC 6 consortium
By Danessa Rivera | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
ACE Enexor Inc., the listed oil and gas exploration and production unit of the Ayala Group, has decided to exit the consortium operating Service Contract No. 6 in northwest Palawan.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Meralco powers Malabon City&rsquo;s new COVID-19 facility
Meralco powers Malabon City’s new COVID-19 facility
1 hour ago
Meralco has energized the new DPWH)-initiated treatment center to support the government and private sector’s fight...
Business
fbfb
NGCP donates test booths, COVID-19 test kits to Pasay
NGCP donates test booths, COVID-19 test kits to Pasay
15 hours ago
As part of its continuing efforts to help the Filipino people combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Grid Corp. of the...
Business
fbfb
Government rolls out one-stop shop for business registration
By Louella Desiderio | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
The government yesterday launched the first phase of the central business portal or online one-stop shop for business registration.
Business
fbfb
SMIC obtains third Gold Award in Asia Sustainability Reporting
January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
SM Investments Corp. attained a Gold Rank for the third straight year for its 2019 Sustainability Report from the Asia Sustainability Reporting Rating organized by the National Center for Sustainability Reporting...
Business
fbfb
Populism
By Roberto R. Romulo | January 29, 2021 - 12:00am
In my last column, I speculated about whether populist politics in both the US and the Philippines will persist with the defeat of Donald Trump and the end of President Duterte’s term in office in 2022.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with