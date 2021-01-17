#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS

DOE wants gencos to align schedule of plant shutdowns

Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) urged generating companies (gencos) to align schedules of power plant shutdowns to maintain sufficient supply in the power grid during summer months.

The DOE recently convened power stakeholders to assess the power situation in Luzon and ensure that there will be enough supply, especially during the summer months.

The three-hour meeting, which was organized by the Electrical Power Industry Management (EPIMB) Bureau headed by DOE Undersecretary Emmanuel Juaneza, discussed the anticipated issues relative to ensuring sufficient power capacities in the Luzon grid.

He cited the need to have sufficient power supply and prevent power outages that inconvenience the consumers and disrupt business operations during the country’s recovery from the effects of the pandemic.

“We are constantly reminded by Secretary Cusi that we must ensure the efficient delivery of basic energy services to the people. We have to do better,” Juaneza said.

To maintain sufficient supply for the grid, DOE assistant secretary Redentor Delola sought gencos’ cooperation and support to arrange their schedules and to realign their maintenance activities.

“We have seen a lot of plant outages in the past few weeks and some of these have been extended towards the summer months. Considering the existing maintenance schedules of plants, we may have to realign our activities for the year to ensure the level of sufficient supply,” he said.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) presented a “good” power outlook for 2021 based on the agency’s forecast and submitted power plant maintenance schedules.

However, to improve the situation further, the gencos requested some adjustments to their schedules.

The DOE advised the gencos to submit a formal documentation of their requests so the NGCP could revise the grid maintenance program.

Meanwhile, the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) assured that the Malaya Thermal Power Plant in Rizal – one of the contingency plants – would be ready in case it would be tapped by the NGCP.

PSALM said it would build up the required fuel inventory by next week, and, as part of preventive maintenance, heat run tests would be conducted anytime this month.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
BSP probes EastWest deposits taken by missing staff
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Thursday it is now investigating reports about missing deposit funds of some clients...
Business
fbfb
Still 'premature' to say missing EastWest bank deposits were stolen &mdash; BSP
Still 'premature' to say missing EastWest bank deposits were stolen — BSP
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The central bank said it is still too early to conclude that the missing deposit funds of two clients of EastWest Banking...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Dirty money&rsquo; deals breach P1 trillion mark
‘Dirty money’ deals breach P1 trillion mark
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Proceeds from money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing across the financial ecosystem have breached...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
MerryMart ventures into wholesale trade
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
MerryMart Consumer Corp., the grocery chain of tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is expanding into wholesale operations,...
Business
fbfb
Lessons from an interview
By Francis J. Kong | January 16, 2021 - 12:00am
I enjoyed the interview conducted by David Rubenstein, and his subject at that time happened to be the wealthiest person in the world Jeff Bezos.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Government collects P131 billion from fuel marking
Government collects P131 billion from fuel marking
By Mary Grace Padin | 42 minutes ago
The government has seen a huge improvement in the volume of fuel declared and in oil duties and taxes collected since the...
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
PLDT, Smart finish 2020 network rollout on strong note
By Richmond Mercurio | 42 minutes ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. ended 2020 strong in terms of enhancing their...
Business
fbfb
ADB, EIB to finance &lsquo;blue economy&rsquo; investments
ADB, EIB to finance ‘blue economy’ investments
By Czeriza Valencia | 42 minutes ago
The Asian Development Bank has formed a partnership with the European Investment Bank to finance ocean economy investments...
Business
fbfb
Lawmakers seek amendments to Oil Deregulation Law
Lawmakers seek amendments to Oil Deregulation Law
By Edu Punay | 42 minutes ago
Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have pushed for amendments in the Oil Deregulation Law amid unrestrained oil price...
Business
fbfb
DOT optimistic on dive tourism
DOT optimistic on dive tourism
By Catherine Talavera | 42 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism remains optimistic about the country’s dive tourism, driven by its many offerings to di...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with