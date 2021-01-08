#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
Facebook/BSP
Banks see return to double-digit loan growth in 2 years
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 5:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Banks are hoping for a double-digit credit expansion starting this year, signaling optimism lending will start to pick up after last year's default fears triggered reluctance to lend, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

A new BSP survey of bank executives for the second half of 2020 showed majority of lenders projecting their loan books to expand between 10% and 15% over the next 2 years, Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement on Friday.

The optimism was fueled by expectations that economic sectors badly beaten by the health crisis are the same sectors poised for a bounce-back in the next 6 months to 2 years. Respondents said some of these sectors are hospitality and tourism, transportation, as well as wholesale and retail trade.

"The outlook on the Philippine banking system remains relatively stable," Diokno said.

Central bank data showed loans from big banks, net of their lending among each other, inched up a measly 1.9% year-on-year to P8.96 trillion in October, the weakest in 14 years. The performance was worse month-on-month when lending declined 0.4%.

It’s a weakening trend that started in April when coronavirus lockdowns ushered record-high joblessness that banks feared would result into more loan defaults. At this point, banks still expect bad debts to remained elevated beyond 2020, exceeding 3% of total loans for 2021 and 2022. The rate was at 3.72% as of October 2020, the latest period on which data is available.

Meanwhile, half of respondents also projected restructured debts to represent over 3% to 5% of total bank credit. These are existing loans repackaged with longer payment terms to allow defaulting borrowers to settle them.

To shield their balance sheets from the wave of unpaid loans, banks will keep their capital and liquidity ratios above global standards of 10%, the central bank said. A double-digit deposit growth is also expected to fund loans and more financial asset acquisitions.

As to the broader economy however, majority of respondents see gross domestic product returning to growth of 6-6.3% only within the next 2 years. This is a more pessimistic view than that government that expects 6.5-7.5% growth this year and 8-10% in 2022.

"The Philippine financial system is projected to withstand the legacy risks and challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic within the next two years on account of its relatively stable and sound capital, leverage and liquidity buffers, ample loan loss reserves and buoyant earnings performance," the BSP said.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines last to recover in Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines is likely to be the last country in Asia-Pacific to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession, with...
Business
fbfb
Meralco bills to go up in January
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
After back-to-back months of reductions, higher power bills will welcome consumers and businesses in areas serviced by Manila...
Business
fbfb
Bitcoin soars past $40,000 for the first time
10 hours ago
The price of the cryptocurrency bitcoin soared past $40,000 for the first time on Thursday, rising $10,000 in just five ...
Business
fbfb
Regulate online shopping
By Boo Chanco | January 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdown did not convince me to do online shopping.
Business
fbfb
After delay, Dito says ready to be assessed for telco service
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
After months of delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, it's now all systems go for the "technical launch" of Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
Latest
New FDI gains erased by those leaving in October slump
By Ramon Royandoyan | 25 minutes ago
BSP has projected net FDI inflows to decreased further to $6 billion by end-2020. For the first 10 months, net FDI stood at...
Business
fbfb
Cities, provinces to play bigger roles under Duterte's final budget
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
Work has started for the crafting of President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget for 2022.
Business
fbfb
November dive derails trade's V-shaped revival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
A trade recovery seen since coronavirus lockdowns were eased proved to be fragile in November, likely spoiling the holiday...
Business
fbfb
Brash billionaire: Tesla chief executive Musk is world's wealthiest person
By John Biers | 7 hours ago
The brash Tesla CEO, now the world’s wealthiest person following the electric automaker’s meteoric rise, was the...
Business
fbfb
‘Back to growth path in Q1’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The economy may reverse the pandemic-induced recession as early as the first quarter followed by a stronger expansion over...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with