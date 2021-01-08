#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
trade
A trade deficit means imports outperformed exports.
The STAR/File
November dive derails trade's V-shaped revival
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Trade’s V-shaped rebound was disrupted in November, a sign of a sputtering recovery exacerbated by the lack of an expected nudge during the Christmas season.

Merchandise trade shrank 10.6% year-on-year to $13.31 billion in November, easing from 11.9% annual contraction in October, but on a month-on-month basis, shipments sagged 7% from October.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed November marked the first monthly slump since lockdowns were briefly reintroduced in Metro Manila and nearby provinces in August. The latest dive to negative territory was also telling of the economy's persistent weakness as it came ahead of holidays when demand for goods typically ramps up that traders try to meet them.

But, as 2020 had already shown, it was not usual year and consumers continued to shun eating out, shopping or merely going out if unnecessary for fears of catching the deadly coronavirus. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., has more warnings.

“The risk of the new coronavirus strain/variant that is more contagious could lead to slower economic recovery prospects amid lockdowns…, thereby could also lead to slower recovery in both imports, and exports, going forward,” Ricafort said in a commentary.

Broken down, exports surprised with an annual growth of 3% to $5.79 billion, the fastest since January last year, but this was offset by a staggering 18.9% on-year decline in imports. That double-digit dip marked the 19th straight month imports imploded because traders have no impetus to ship in more goods due to lackluster consumption. 

That said, both exports and imports are showing signs they are likely to continue with their current trend. On exports, electronics, which accounted for the bulk of outbound shipments, accelerated growth to 4.6% year-on-year, signaling factories abroad that receive local spare parts have resumed operations. 

On the flip side, imports of capital hoods shrank 15.8% and raw materials down 16.7% year-on-year, in a sign the government’s infrastructure program has yet to take off again. 

With imports exceeding exports, the trade deficit stood at $1.73 billion in November, 55.6% wider year-on-year.

To date, exports were down 11.1%, albeit performing better than imports’ 24.5% slump. Government projected the two to contract 16% and 20%, respectively, last year. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY PHILIPPINE TRADE PHILSTARDATA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Philippines last to recover in Asia’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines is likely to be the last country in Asia-Pacific to fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession, with...
Business
fbfb
Regulate online shopping
By Boo Chanco | January 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdown did not convince me to do online shopping.
Business
fbfb
After delay, Dito says ready to be assessed for telco service
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
After months of delays due to coronavirus lockdowns, it's now all systems go for the "technical launch" of Dito Telecommunity...
Business
fbfb
SEC approves Philippines first crowdfunding platform
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the country’s first crowdfunding platform, a joint venture between...
Business
fbfb
PSE sets launch of new sector classification in Q1
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange, the operator of the local bourse, will launch its new sector classification system in the first...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP deploys new bank rating system
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has deployed a more forward-looking compliance rating system in assessing banks and other...
Business
fbfb
Index climbs back as investors return to look for bargains
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The local stock market yesterday recovered from Wednesday’s bloodbath, ignoring the chaos in the US as supporters of...
Business
fbfb
More bidders for geothermal, hydro contracts seen this year
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Energy expects more companies to bid for hydropower and geothermal contracts in the open and competitive...
Business
fbfb
BDO Capital bags top honors anew at IHAP Awards
16 hours ago
BDO Capital & Investment Corp., the investment banking arm of BDO Unibank, garnered the top honors at last year’s virtual...
Business
fbfb
Philippine e-commerce employees among most satisfied in SEA
By Louella Desiderio | January 8, 2021 - 12:00am
Employees in the Philippine e-commerce industry are the second most satisfied in Southeast Asia despite having one of the lowest salaries, according to a study by price aggregator iPrice Group.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with