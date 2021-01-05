#VACCINEWATCHPH
December inflation pick-up threatens recovery despite subdued 2020
Despite the latest uptick, inflation averaged 2.6% year-on-year in 2020, well within the central bank's 2-4% target after earlier months recorded slower price increases because of crippled demand from lockdowns.
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 9:42am

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer prices accelerated for the third straight month in December, stoking worries that a projected recovery from the pandemic this year would be hampered by rising prices which nonetheless ended 2020 at a manageable level.

Inflation, as measured by consumer price index, hit 3.5% year-on-year last month, the fastest in nearly 2 years or since February 2019's 3.8%, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Tuesday.

Despite the latest uptick, inflation averaged 2.6% year-on-year in 2020, well within the central bank's 2-4% target after earlier months recorded slower price increases because of crippled demand from lockdowns.

Still, inflation ended 2020 slighly faster versus 2.5% in 2019 and this is telling especially when one considers that consumer demand, typically driving prices, was generally subdued after business disruptions from the health crisis resulted into joblessness and lowered family incomes.

But economic officials had largely discounted the belated price upticks as supposedly "transitory" after typhoons damaged crops and tightened food supply. On Tuesday, Benjamin Diokno, governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, reiterated this. "The recent uptrend in inflation is seen to be largely transitory, reflecting the short-term impact of weather disturbances," he told reporters in a Viber message. 

For his part, National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa reiterated this, telling reporters in a briefing that he hopes inflation "will start to go down in January."

"The trend in the last 4 months, starting September, is that prices are rising. Well, the cause of this is food, you have meat, particularly pork, then you have vegetables and fish. Also adding to this is transport because inflation is high in transport," Mapa explained.

"We are seeing that we are having an upward trend in the last 4 months," he added.

That said, rising costs of basic goods and commodities do not bode well for a much-needed rebound from the pandemic. With higher inflation, consumers, whose spending represent 70% of the economy, will have to shell out more to purchase necessities and avail of services which in turn drive economic production.

Apart from typhoon damage, Mapa said meat prices likewise triggered a food price surge after the African swine fever hit supply chains just when the holidays brought higher demand for products like lechon. Rice prices also increased for the first time in months.

This is to be updated

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE INFLATION
