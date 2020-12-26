#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Prioritize water security in pandemic recovery
Czeriza Valencia (The Philippine Star) - December 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Economies in Asia and the Pacific are urged to put water security at the top of their pandemic recovery agenda as it is the one of the first lines of defenses against the transmission of COVID-19 and other diseases, according to a new flagship report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Asian Water Development Outlook 2020 (AWDO) said despite achievements in the water sector in the region over the last few decades, 1.5 billion people living in rural areas and 600 million in urban areas still lack adequate water supply and sanitation.

Of the 49 ADB regional members, 27 face serious water constraints on economic development, and 18 are yet to sufficiently protect their inhabitants against water-related disasters.

The report noted improvements in the Philippine water system in the past several years, but noted that it is among the countries in the region where water service availability is an issue as there are some cities where water tariffs represent more than 10 percent of annual income of middle quintile households.

“The need for water security is even more urgent due to the COVID-19 pandemic because access to water, sanitation, and hygiene offers the primary line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases. Far too many people across Asia and the Pacific continue to suffer from limited access to these vital services,” said ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa.

“The new AWDO edition serves as a tangible and reliable knowledge resource for ADB’s developing members as they address the multifaceted challenges of water security,” he said.

The report cited the need for countries to drastically increase their investment in water, sanitation, and other water-related infrastructure and services by mobilizing all public, private and innovative financing.

Financing is also needed to enable and sustain good governance, which requires efficient water-related organizations with sufficient capacity and financial resources to enable them to provide coherent policies, monitor and evaluate progress.

The report also urges countries to put water supply at the center of sustainable rural development by promoting water-effective irrigation agriculture, community-based water and sanitation services.

Countries are also urged to achieve urban water security by investing in water, sanitation, and disaster risk reduction infrastructure services not only in cities, but also in slums and peripheral areas.

To improve the region’s water security, ADB has programmed more than $6 billion in financial and technical assistance between 2020 and 2022 to support safe water supply, sanitation and wastewater measures.

More than $2 billion, meanwhile, is programmed for flood risk management in the same period—together with tailored knowledge services that promote innovation and forge partnerships.

The National Economic and Development Authority announced recently that the list of flagship infrastructure projects is now recalibrated with the intention of moving more flood control and water supply projects forward.

The Public-Private Partnership Center also announced that more bulk water supply PPPs are progressing at the local level.

ADB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jack Ma: tycoon who soared on China's tech dreams grounded by regulators
12 hours ago
Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba and the totem of China's entrepreneurial...
Business
fbfb
SSS lays out enrolment guidelines for new provident fund
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
The Social Security System has laid out the guidelines for the enrolment of members in a mandatory provident fund progra...
Business
fbfb
Property prices drop for first time in 5 years
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Property prices dropped for the first time in five years in the third quarter as prices of condominium units and duplex houses plunged amid weaker demand for residential real estate, according to the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbfb
Consumers, asked to go out for economy, heed calls to shop for Christmas
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
This is good news for economic officials banking on the typical spending splurge during the yuletide to restart an economy...
Business
fbfb
God’s gift to us
By Boo Chanco | December 25, 2020 - 12:00am
It has been an awful year. Many of us are just happy it will soon be over.
Business
fbfb
Latest
The Gutenberg Bible
By Francis J. Kong | December 26, 2020 - 12:00am
Most of my speaking engagements are done for the year (perhaps just another one or two left, and a few TV, podcast, and online interviews scheduled).
Business
fbfb
Pork supply good until Q1 2021
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country has sufficient supply of pork the products until early next year despite the continued African Swine Fever o...
Business
fbfb
RSK Group expanding footprint in Asia
December 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The RSK Group Ltd., a UK-headquartered international engineering and technical services company, is expanding its footprint in Asia including the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz Infrastructure, Globe partner for affordable internet service
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz group and Globe Telecom Inc. are joining forces to provide affordable internet in key...
Business
fbfb
Free trade deal with South Korea seen by 1st quarter 2021
By Louella Desiderio | December 26, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines is hopeful negotiations for a free trade agreement with South Korea will be concluded within the first quarter of 2021.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with