#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
ERC issues new rules on plant outages
Danessa Rivera (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has issued new rules on plant outages to ensure ample supply in the grid and accountability among players in the power industry.

The  “Rules for the Interim Reliability Performance Indices and Equivalent Outage Days Per Year of Generating Units,” specify the planned and unplanned outage allowances in days per year.

According to the ERC,  the rules aim to ensure reliability, security, and affordability of the supply of electric power while it promotes accountability of the gencos, the system operator (SO) and the transmission network provider (TNP) for greater economic efficiency.

The rules also seek to set a reliability performance benchmark per technology for all generating units to lessen outages and ensure predictable power supply and rate.

“The ERC, as the regulatory body of the electricity sector, needs to ensure that generating plants are well-maintained and perform within the benchmark/standard per technology for all generating units,” ERC chairperson and CEO Agnes Devanadera said.

“This will not only ensure reliable supply but will also stabilize the price of electricity due to less or non-exposure to the volatile prices in the spot market,” she said.

According to the ERC, the rules provide for an interim benchmark to gencos with conventional and non-variable renewable energy (VRE) plants that are connected to the grid, including embedded generating plants with an aggregated capacity of five megawatts (MW) and above.

Under the rules, the ERC has determined the benchmark/standard planned and unplanned outages for the different generating plant technologies.

For coal plants, pulverized coal plants are only allowed to have 27.9 days of planned outages and 16.8 days of unplanned outages while circulating fluidized bed (CFB) coal plants  15.4 days of planned and 16.9 days of unplanned shutdown.

For gas plants, combined cycle plants can go on scheduled maintenance for 12.5 days and 7.7 days of unplanned shutdown while gas turbine plants are allowed 6.5 days of planned maintenance and 22.7 days of unscheduled outage.

Diesel plants can go on planned outage for five days and unplanned outage for 22 days. Oil fired thermal plants have longer outage with 30.8 days of planned and 27.8 days of unplanned.

For renewables, the ERC cleared geothermal plants of six days of planned and 13.7 days of unplanned; hydroelectric with 23.1 days scheduled and 6.8 days of unscheduled; and biomass plants with 32.7 days planned and seven days unplanned.

ERC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according...
Business
fbfb
SMC keen on improving NAIA operations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. plans to improve the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while construction...
Business
fbfb
Christmas 1914 war at peace
By Francis J. Kong | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The war in Europe was only four months old, yet it had already reached a savagery unknown until that time.
Business
fbfb
Local airlines add low-cost COVID-19 testing to promo deals
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local airlines are offering affordable and convenient COVID-19 testing for their customers on top of affordable flight deals...
Business
fbfb
Higher oil, food costs to roll back monetary stimulus in 2021— BPI
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The central bank has aggressively cut policy rates this year by 200 basis points to help the economy survive the pandemi...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bond listings to hit new high next year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. sees another banner year for the fixed-income exchange with funds raised through...
Business
fbfb
House OKs bill granting 50% discount on OFW remittance fees
By Edu Punay | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The House of Representatives has passed a measure providing discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ remittance fees.
Business
fbfb
BSP streamlines loan applications for MSMEs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to streamline business loan applications to boost the access of micro, small and medium...
Business
fbfb
DTI urges US firms to invest in electronics manufacturing
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is encouraging US firms to do business in the Philippines given available investment...
Business
fbfb
Napocor named top-performing GOCC for 2019
By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
State-run National Power Corp. was named as the top-performing agency among 80 government-owned and controlled corporations...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with