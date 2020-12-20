#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines targets 95% rice self-sufficiency in 2021
We will aim to go nearer 95 percent rice sufficiency (in 2021). That’s what we will target,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a virtual press briefing.
Edd Gumban, file
Philippines targets 95% rice self-sufficiency in 2021
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - December 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is eyeing to move a step closer to achieve full rice self-sufficiency as it targets to reach 95 percent rice adequacy by next year.

“We will aim to go nearer 95 percent rice sufficiency (in 2021). That’s what we will target,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said in a virtual press briefing.

He said this goal could be achieved by enhancing every step of the rice production process, beginning from the planning to the implementation stages.

By the end of this year, Dar said the country would have a rice inventory to last for up to 88 days or good enough for three months of the country’s rice requirements.

The country was initially targeting a 93 percent rice self-sufficiency target this year but with the impact of the recent typhoons, Dar said this could go down to around 90 percent.

Dar earlier said the country had lost around 322,041 metric tons (MT) of palay (unhusked rice), roughly equivalent to an eight-day rice supply.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) previously targeted to produce 20.34 million MT of palay this year, which is eight percent more than the total harvest of 18.8 MMT in 2019.

“The rice sector has been doing well amid the pandemic. For the first three quarters, rice production reached 11.9 MMT, exceeding initial expectations. But then, the typhoons hit, affecting our major rice-producing provinces,” Dar said earlier.

DA National Rice Program (NRP) lead assistant secretary Andrew Villacorta expects rice production to reach 7.42 million MT in the last quarter of 2020. This will bring this year’s total palay output to 19.32 million MT, 2.7 percent more than in 2019.

Dar emphasized the government’s strong budgetary support for the rice sector, particularly with the P10-billion allocation under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) and P15 billion from the components of the National Rice Program.

The DA earlier said rice production could hit 9.02 million MT from an aggregate of 1.149 million hectares nationwide in the first two quarters of 2021.

For the entire 2021, the DA is eyeing an initial 20.48 MMT of palay.

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PERA account holders surge 50%, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The number of Filipinos investing in a program on voluntary retirement account, comprised of personal savings and investments, surged by almost 50 percent since a digital platform was launched last September, according...
Business
fbfb
Stable peso seen to absorb shocks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The stable peso is acting as an economic shock absorber amid negative external developments such as the resurgence of COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
SMC keen on improving NAIA operations
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. plans to improve the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport while construction...
Business
fbfb
Christmas 1914 war at peace
By Francis J. Kong | December 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The war in Europe was only four months old, yet it had already reached a savagery unknown until that time.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bond listings to hit new high next year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. sees another banner year for the fixed-income exchange with funds raised through...
Business
fbfb
House OKs bill granting 50% discount on OFW remittance fees
By Edu Punay | December 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The House of Representatives has passed a measure providing discounts on overseas Filipino workers’ remittance fees.
Business
fbfb
BSP streamlines loan applications for MSMEs
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to streamline business loan applications to boost the access of micro, small and medium...
Business
fbfb
DTI urges US firms to invest in electronics manufacturing
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is encouraging US firms to do business in the Philippines given available investment...
Business
fbfb
Napocor named top-performing GOCC for 2019
By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
State-run National Power Corp. was named as the top-performing agency among 80 government-owned and controlled corporations...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with