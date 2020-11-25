#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippine peso
The final quarter of the year is usually a strong period for dollar inflows, with migrant Filipinos sending home money for the Christmas shopping season. These dollars are then exchanged for pesos so expats' families here can spend them, providing support for the local currency.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File photo
Christmas dollar inflows begin to perk up an already strong peso
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A seasonal uptick in dollar inflows ahead of Christmas pushed the peso to a fresh high in over 4 years on Wednesday, sustaining strength that largely emanates from tepid demand for dollars coming in tandem with a sluggish economy.

The local currency closed at P48.13 against the US dollar, stronger than its previous finish of P48.145. This was the peso’s strongest performance since it closed at P48.10 per dollar on Oct. 20, 2016, data showed.

The peso opened the trading day at P48.11 versus the greenback, with its best showing at P48.09 per dollar. Sought for comment, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said the rally was expected.

"The seasonal increase in OFW (overseas Filipino workers) remittances and conversion to pesos for the Christmas season is fast approaching in a few days," Ricafort said in a text message.

Cid Terosa, senior economist at University of Asia & the Pacific School of Economics, agreed. "The steady reopening of the local economy, government efforts to pump prime the economy, and the onset of seasonal spending have buoyed expectations that domestic markets will become more vibrant," Terosa said in a separate text message.

The final quarter of the year is usually greeted by strong dollar inflows from migrant Filipinos sending money to families for the holidays. These dollars are then exchanged for pesos which in turn provides support to the local currency.

The dollar inflows make their way to the country's gross international reserves, which hit a new record-high of $103 billion as of October as foreign loans for coronavirus programs pile up while demand for the greenback sinks due to falling imports.

Apart from remittances, much of the local unit's recent strength had been attributed to sagging imports, which have persistently declined since April last year and reduced demand for dollars as payments to shipments. 

This, in turn, reflects a weakening economy whose demand for imported goods from raw materials for infrastructure to food slumped with consumers forced to stay home by coronavirus. Consumer demand accounts for over 70% of the economy.

For Terosa, the peso is still bound to appreciate in the near term, a situation that would put exporters and remittance earners at the losing end, while benefiting importers who would have to shell out fewer dollars to ship in foreign goods.

"Rising COVID-19 cases in many developed economies has incentivized the outflow of investments to many developing and emerging markets," he said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rizal conceptualized a spillway
By Boo Chanco | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
No kidding. It was Jose Rizal, the same guy who was martyred at the Luneta, who first suggested in 1888 that digging a canal between Laguna de Bay and Manila Bay is a good idea. Over a century later, we still have...
Business
fbfb
Solar Philippines names new CEO
By Catherine Talavera | 19 hours ago
A power industry veteran has been named as chief executive officer of Solar Philippines as the company gears for an initial...
Business
fbfb
‘Environment and disasters: too much water or not enough of it’
By Gerardo P. Sicat | November 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Through the year’s annual cycle, we get disasters that happen with regularity. During part of the year, there could be too much water, but during the hot months, too little of it.
Business
fbfb
SM to pursue acquisition, joint venture deals
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Sy-owned SM Group will continue to explore acquisition and joint venture opportunities, unfazed by the negative and possibly...
Business
fbfb
Government's tight budget planning open to 'Bayanihan 3' for typhoon victims
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 days ago
“We are in the process of evaluating the damage of the series of typhoons and the amounts required to address these...
Business
fbfb
Latest
SM tries to lure back scared shoppers with a new mall
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Not even the coronavirus pandemic could stop retail titan SM Supermalls from opening its first ever shopping center in Zamboanga...
Business
fbfb
PAL readies recovery plan reportedly with debt reprieve
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Unlike Southeast Asian countries such as Malaysia and Thailand, the Philippines has rejected bailing out firms brought...
Business
fbfb
Back-to-back slump narrows space to catch up on state spending
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
The national government spent P289.6 billion last month, down 6.84% year-on-year and marking the second straight month of...
Business
fbfb
Share prices succumb to profit taking
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
With prices hovering at eight-month highs, the stock market fell prey to profit takers, bringing down the main index at the...
Business
fbfb
Moody’s: Pandemic shock to spur income inequality
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The shock from the coronavirus pandemic may spur income inequality with credit risks for fiscally weak countries like the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with