#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
DBP lends P481 million for cancer treatment hub in Laguna
In a statement, DBP president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Herbosa said the state-run bank has signed a term-loan agreement with Global Care Cancer Institute Inc. (GCCII) for the establishment of the cancer facility in Bay, Laguna.
STAR/ File
DBP lends P481 million for cancer treatment hub in Laguna
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - November 22, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has extended a P481-million loan to finance the construction of a cancer treatment hub in Southern Luzon.

In a statement, DBP president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Herbosa said the state-run bank has signed a term-loan agreement with Global Care Cancer Institute Inc. (GCCII) for the establishment of the cancer facility in Bay, Laguna.

Herbosa said the financing was granted under the DBP Strategic Healthcare Investment for Enhanced Lending and Development (SHIELD) program, which aims to improve the delivery of quality health care services in the country.

“DBP is one with GCCII in its mission to deliver better and affordable cancer treatment to our countrymen in Southern Luzon,” Herbosa said.

SHIELD is a specially designed program that provides funding support to hospitals, laboratories, diagnostic centers, clinics and primary care providers for the construction or acquisition of health care facilities and equipment.

As of June 2020, the program has already provided a total of P11.07 billion in loans to 89 borrowers in various parts of the country.

Under this particular loan agreement, Herbosa said the DBP would help build GCCII’s three-story hospital building that would cater to the health care requirements of residents in South Luzon, particularly those in Laguna, Quezon and Bicol.

Herbosa said GCCII’s facility is envisioned to be a nuclear medicine hub in the region and would be manned by trained professionals with extensive training in diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine from different institutions.

“In this extraordinary time where we gear up for a certain level of normalcy, DBP vows to continue its support to developmental initiatives that would intensify the delivery of improved quality health services for every Filipino,” Herbosa said.

As the seventh largest bank in the country in terms of assets, DBP provides credit support to four strategic sectors, namely the infrastructure and logistics, MSMEs, social services and community development, and the environment.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Herbosa said earlier DBP was still able to increase its lending activities in the first half of the year, with P364.4 billion in total loans extended. This was 15.6 percent higher than the P315.13 billion recorded in the same period last year.

DBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN, GMA Network post contrasting financials
By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
The financial performance of broadcast rivals ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc. headed into opposite directions in the nine...
Business
fbfb
IKEA starts hiring for Philippines store
By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
IKEA, the world’s leading home furnishing retailer, is hiring close to 500 workers for its first Philippine store set...
Business
fbfb
Too late the hero
By Boo Chanco | November 18, 2020 - 12:00am
DENR Secretary Roy Cimatu could have been the hero.
Business
fbfb
Always a victim
By Francis J. Kong | November 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I post a lot of stuff in my digital spaces.
Business
fbfb
Converge network outage disconnects thousands
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
Subscribers lost internet access at 1:10 p.m. due to “issues in our Data Center,” Converge said in an advisory....
Business
fbfb
Latest
Insurance brokers book higher premiums
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Premiums generated by insurance brokerage businesses increased in 2019, while reinsurance brokers saw a decline in their total...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic seen to give rise to low interest rate regime
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
The prevailing pandemic will give rise to a period of ultra-low interest rates to support economies as they recover from scarring...
Business
fbfb
BSP expects FDI, remittance inflows to stabilize
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas sees steady inflows from foreign direct investments and remittances from overseas Filipino...
Business
fbfb
Duterte approves new IPP
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has approved the new Investment Priorities Plan which considers projects related to addressing the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Mega Global hikes factory investment to P1 billion
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Mega Global Corp., maker of the country’s top sardines brand, has increased its investment for its planned manufacturing...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with