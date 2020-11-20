ABS-CBN launches iWant TFC

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Aside from ad-free access to the biggest library of Filipino video content, ABS-CBN said it would also provide the first window streaming of new episodes of local TV series, 48 hours before they premiere on any ABS-CBN platform or channel.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Corp. has merged its   two streaming platforms to come up with the first Filipino subscription-based streaming service available globally.

iWantTFC, which is the combination of iWant and TFC.tv, allows users to choose from different subscription options with different levels of access to content and new platform features.

Aside from ad-free access to the biggest library of Filipino video content, ABS-CBN said it would also provide the first window streaming of new episodes of local TV series, 48 hours before they premiere on any ABS-CBN platform or channel.

As for users in the Philippines, they can enjoy free on-demand streaming of the latest episodes of currently airing ABS-CBN shows within seven days, the company said.

ABS-CBN said iWantTFC users would also able to enjoy new features such as offline viewing of select movies and series, as well as an enhanced viewing experience on bigger screens through select TV brands.

iWantTFC’s extensive library of regularly updated content contains currently airing ABS-CBN shows, movies, newscasts, lifestyle programs, award-winning documentaries, originals, religious programs, and acquired series from Thailand’s GMMTV.

ABS-CBN said premium subscription costs P119 monthly and gives users ad-free access to its entire catalog and all platform features, while standard subscription can be availed at P59 and allows users to watch ad-supported content.

Monthly subscription prices for iWantTFC users outside of the Philippines will vary across territories.

Users can also opt for the free plan, which will grant limited access to an ad-supported catalog of movies, live channels, select episodes of shows, and series.

ABS-CBN earlier announced that its streaming service iWant would be migrated to a new system, which would expand its accessibility.

With the denial of its bid to secure a new franchise, the company continues to syndicate its content through various streaming services and operate other businesses that do not require a legislative franchise.

