#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Foreign mining firms eye Philippines
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign groups are closely looking at the Philippine mining industry as the government considers the sector as a major contributor to economic recovery.

In a virtual forum Wednesday, the Philippine Mining and Exploration Association (PMEA) said international and local firms are now revisiting their prospects as the mineral industry has not been severely affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak.

“We have a number of foreign companies looking at the Philippines right now. They believe that most companies have weathered the storm of COVID,” PMEA president Joey Ayson said.

While Ayson did not go into specifics, he said more investments in mining would help move the economy.

He said the market is just waiting for some policy changes to further attract foreign investments.

“Metal prices have gone up and what most companies are doing right now is that they are revisiting strategies in light of COVID,” Ayson said.

“We have the chance to walk the talk as mining is one of the industries that will provide revenues post-pandemic,” he said.

Mines and Geosciences Bureau director Wilfredo Moncano said the government continues to look for ways to help in the economic recovery, including supporting existing metallic and non-metallic mines.

“We are also targeting new approvals of MPSA (mineral production sharing agreement) provided there will be support to amend EO 79, as well as those suspended mines to resume operations,” Moncano said.

He said the MGB is looking at more Minahang Bayan approvals and the renewal of pending applications under the Office of the President.

Issued in 2010, Executive Order 79 put a moratorium on new mineral agreements pending a new fiscal regime for the industry.

Ayson said the government should particularly look at EO 79 and the existing ban on open pit mining.

“We just need a little bit more push right now, policies need to be revised and looked at,” he said.

Chamber of Mines of the Philippines executive director Ronald Recidoro echoed the same sentiment especially that a positive development is projected for the industry in the near term.

“We have trillions of pesos of resources underground. This is the last card of the government to help recover. We need to revive the industry and we need to do it right,” Recidoro said.

“And I think we are on the right track, the moratorium has been there for 10 years now and since then, the industry has been improving standards, transparency and environmental protection,” he said.

MINING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte's new water contracts reduce guarantees, tinker with rate hike rules
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has greenlighted discussions on a new water contracts for private concessionaires in Metro Man...
Business
fbfb
Cebu Pacific lands deeper in the red in September
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Gokongwei-led company reported a net loss of P14.69 billion from January to September, a massive reversal of the P6.77...
Business
fbfb
Banks, swamped with unpaid loans, are not lending
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
Banks continued to hold back from lending as loans in their books start to turn sour with the unwinding of regulatory relief...
Business
fbfb
Shakey's narrow Q3 losses bolster future growth expectations
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
"Though there remain challenges in the overall environment, we are nevertheless pleased to see a gradual improvement in demand,"...
Business
fbfb
Biden presidency to lead FDI to Asia with tight China tack
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Asia is set to secure a significant push for pandemic recovery from the incoming Biden administration.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Credit growth slumps in September
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 34 minutes ago
Credit growth slumped to its slowest pace in more than 13 years as banks are more cautious because of the growing number of...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflows surge in August, slowing 8-month decline
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 34 minutes ago
More foreign direct investments flowed into the country for the fourth straight month in August, surging by 46.9 percent to...
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit sees deeper 9.6% contraction for Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 34 minutes ago
Fitch Solutions Country & Risk Industry Research expects a deeper economic contraction for the Philippines for this year,...
Business
fbfb
Index snaps win streak as investors take profits
By Iris Gonzales | 34 minutes ago
Stocks snapped out of a six-day runup as investors took profits from recent gains, but still managed to keep the main index...
Business
fbfb
Megaworld posts P8.1 billion net income from January to September
By Iris Gonzales | 34 minutes ago
Megaworld Corp. recorded a net income of P8.1 billion during the nine-month period, down 40 percent.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with