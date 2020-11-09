#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
2nd home market to revitalize real estate sector
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A new market segment is revitalizing the real estate industry disrupted by COVID 19, according to a  study by leading real estate services firm Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC).

In a recently released study, LPC said the second home market, focused on gated resort communities in Batangas, is seeing strong demand from high-net worth individuals tired of being cooped up in Metro Manila and looking for investment opportunities.

Transactions in Tali Beach, Kawayan Cove, Peninsula de Punta Fuego and surrounding areas have scaled up with most buyers seeking healthier environments away from the metropolis’ major business districts where transactions have correspondingly slowed down due to rising COVID infections.

“At least 40 properties have changed hands in the past few months in Punta Fuego alone. I haven’t seen this volume of transactions in 20 years,” said David Leechiu, LPC CEO.

This confirms an earlier report by The STAR’s Property Report, which noted that property prices of beach homes in Batangas have risen by at least 20 percent.

“Consequently, property values in these neighborhoods have risen by 20 to 46 percent from 2019 to the present with many transactions done in cash,” Leechiu said.

Non-listed transaction values for average lot areas of 400 sqm to 800 sqm. range from P 10 million to as high as P50 million.

Leechiu said bids for properties in these markets do not look like they will slow down any time soon.

“In some areas, there are many offers, but no homes to buy,” Leechiu also said.

Moving forward, these properties are likely to appreciate in value even after the pandemic, as new roads like CALAX, CAVITEX and improvements in the South Luzon Expressway and other thoroughfares cut travel time from these residences to the metropolis, the LPC study also noted.

“The rising popularity of second homes and other resort properties “are not just impulse buys driven by pandemic sentiments. They are also well-evaluated, carefully planned moves of investors with the foresight to know that these properties will remain prime long after COVID 19. The pandemic has merely re-focused attention on these seaside havens,” according to the study.

LPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP threatens to name erring banks, executives
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is looking at publicizing the names of erring banks and their directors, officers and employees...
Business
fbfb
Ayala to build country’s first cancer hospital
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc., the healthcare arm of the Ayala Group, is venturing into the specialty hospital business through...
Business
fbfb
Bad times do end
By Francis J. Kong | November 8, 2020 - 12:00am
Business is seasonal; business is cyclical.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
‘Economy extends downtrend in Q3’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Economists expect a slight economic improvement with the gross domestic product contraction narrowing to single-digit level...
Business
fbfb
Latest
GDP likely contracted by 11.5% in Q3
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
Economic output in the third quarter likely contracted at a slower pace of 11.5 percent coming from a record contraction in...
Business
fbfb
Conglomerates willing to cut profit for shared prosperity
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Two of the country’s biggest conglomerates are willing to slash profits for shared prosperity.
Business
fbfb
Biden win to enhance stronger trade ties
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Business groups are hopeful the election of Joe Biden as new US president would pave the way for stronger trade ties with...
Business
fbfb
2nd home market to revitalize real estate sector
By Iris Gonzales | November 9, 2020 - 12:00am
A new market segment is revitalizing the real estate industry disrupted by COVID 19, according to a study by leading real estate services firm Leechiu Property Consultants
Business
fbfb
Concerns raised over substandard steel bars
By Louella Desiderio | November 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine Iron and Steel Institute has expressed concern over substandard steel bars being sold in the market.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with