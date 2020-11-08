#VACCINEWATCHPH
PLDT forms data privacy, information security committee
The DPIS committee and its charter were approved by the PLDT’s board of directors last Thursday.
STAR/ File
PLDT forms data privacy, information security committee
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2020 - 12:00am

With MVP at the Helm

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. has formed a data privacy and information security (DPIS) committee chaired by its CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan.

The DPIS committee and its charter were approved by the PLDT’s board of directors last Thursday.

PLDT chief revenue officer and Smart Communications Inc. president Alfredo Panlilio was selected as advisor.

Other members of the DPIS committee were Manila Electric Co. president and CEO Ray Espinosa and Junichi Igarashi, and Bernido Liu as independent member.

PLDT posted an eight percent year-on-year increase in its telco core income to P21 billion in the nine months ending September, while its reported income grew 23 percent to P19.7 billion.

The company’s service revenues hit an all-time high during the nine-month period at P126.6 billion, up nine percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, PLDT and Smart said they are backing the call of the Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators  for continued support from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in streamlining the process of issuing permits, licenses and certifications for the construction of telco infrastructure.

“PLDT and Smart have always been committed to supporting the government in its efforts to introduce pro-investment telecommunications policies including all measures to speed up the rollout of telecommunications infrastructure in the country,” Panlilio said.

PCTO said  its members, which include PLDT and Smart, would need ARTA’s continuing support in enforcing the three-year suspension of national and local permits and clearances in the roll out of telecommunications and internet infrastructure as mandated under the Bayanihan 2 law.

PCTO is committed to work with ARTA in “permanently eliminating red tape in the rollout of telecommunications and internet infrastructure which has weighed down the country’s digital competitiveness.

