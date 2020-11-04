#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
steel
In this Nov. 22, 2018, file photo, a construction worker is seen working on one of the posts of MRT-7 in Batasan, Quezon City.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Infrastructure spending falls below watered down targets in September
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — State spending on infrastructure continued to disappoint in September despite coronavirus restrictions getting eased, dragging down the 9-month tally below already tempered expectations and would potentially hurt recovery prospects.

Capital outlays fell 37.4% year-on-year to P73.3 billion in September, the Department of Budget and Management reported Wednesday. That sent the year-to-date capital outlays to P586.7 billion, down 10.5% annually and 3.8% below the government's downwardly-revised goal of spending P609.9 billion for the period.

Compared to August, when a brief lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby areas crippled construction activities anew, capital outlays plummeted 28.6%. As the country remains on partial lockdown, Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., was disappointed but not surprised.

"The continued slump in infrastructure spending may be partly attributed to social-distancing and other stringent measures, thereby reducing capacity in various infrastructure worksites and contractors," Ricafort said in a text message.

"Furthermore, some limitations on public transportation may have still reduced the mobility of construction workers," he added.

Separately, Cid Terosa, senior economist at University of Asia & the Pacific School of Economics, said "base effects" and dwindling fiscal room are to blame for the slump. "There is insufficient fiscal space to allocate more money to infrastructure spending given the competing needs that the government has to address," Terosa said in a text message. 

Another month of weak infrastructure spending is creating a big headache for the Duterte administration, which is banking on its flagship “Build, Build, Build” program to propel the economy back to its glorious days before the pandemic struck. 

As a result, slower spending on infrastructure could "restrain" the country's economic recovery, Terosa said. "Weak spending will mute the potential economic multiplier effects of infrastructure spending," he explained.

"If infrastructure spending constinues its listless pace, it will be difficult for the country to avoid GDP growth lower than -5%," he warned.

Breaking down the outlays, P56.9 billion went directly to nationally-funded infrastructure projects, but the amount was 39.9% down from last year. From January to September, this segment amounted to P451.5 billion, down 16.5% annually.

Meanwhile, the balance of P15.8 billion was given to towns, cities and municipalities in September to assist on building infrastructure in their localities, down 5.4% year-on-year. The latest figure nonetheless increased the 9-month allocations to local government units 18.5% year-on-year to P133.9 billion.

A total of P6 million went to state corporations last September, data showed. So far this year, government-run companies have received P1.4 billion, down 18.7% year-on-year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Will we get it wrong again?
By Boo Chanco | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
Europe is in the midst of a pretty bad second wave of COVID infections. For us, thanks to DOH Sec. Francisco Duque, we are only now seemingly getting out of the first wave.
Business
fbfb
KKR investing in telco towers
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Global investment firm KKR is expanding its presence in the Philippines with an investment into the telecom sector.
Business
fbfb
Converge taps US firm for high-speed internet backbone nationwide
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Fiber internet service provider Converge ICT has tapped US-based technology firm CommScope to deliver high speed connectivity...
Business
fbfb
Chelsea realigns assets with sale of shares in Dito Telecommunity
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Chelsea Logistics and Infrastructure Holdings Corp. is selling common and preferred shares of Dito Telecommunity Corp. to...
Business
fbfb
The world, Asia and China in the post-Trump era
By Gerardo P. Sicat | November 4, 2020 - 12:00am
The US presidential election should be over by the time Filipinos wake up today in our shores. In a day or two, if not more quickly, we will know if Donald Trump will return for a second term.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Globe 9-month earnings down on falling mobile revenues
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
“We are pleased with the performance Globe delivered this period, especially considering the extraordinary circumstances...
Business
fbfb
SM parent profits down in mall closures, bad loan protections
By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
SM Investments reported P15.2 billion in profits from January to September, down 54% year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
Exports growth begins a slow trade revival in September
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
Exports returned to growth in September but a downtrend in imports persisted, albeit at a slower pace, reflecting an economy...
Business
fbfb
Factory conditions worsen
By Czeriza Valencia | 19 hours ago
Manufacturing conditions deteriorated anew in October as a renewed drop in consumer demand affected factory production, global...
Business
fbfb
Stocks extend gains as PSE adds more sectors
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Share prices inched up yesterday, the start of the protracted trading week, to sustain the gains last Friday as the local...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with