Globe self-service apps gaining more active users

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. saw monthly active users of its self-service apps jump significantly in the past nine months as more customers adjust to the new normal and turn to digital options for their basic account transactions.

Globe At Home app monthly active users surged 250 percent from January to September, while usage of GlobeOne app for mobile customers rose 244 percent during the same period.

As of September, Globe said both apps served nearly 900,000 transactions per month.

This shows that the digital self-service apps are gaining preference among customers, Globe said.

According to Globe, the two digital touchpoints have become a viable alternative for after sales service driven by the people’s need for contactless alternatives.

More customers also realize that the apps can be a quicker and more convenient way to do basic transactions without having to call the hotline.

“We are constantly creating digital tools and providing resources to allow our customers to make well-informed decisions so we are excited to see them embrace digitalization which is how many things under the new normal will be,” Globe chief customer experience officer Rebecca Eclipse said.

The Ayala-led telco said over 70 percent of its postpaid and prepaid home broadband customers are regularly using the Globe At Home app to track data usage, check prepaid balance, view and pay bills, upgrade plan, share-a-promo to a prepaid WiFi account, get more data via volume boost, access the troubleshooting guide, schedule a repair, request for reconnection, and request transfer of location, among other services.

Usage of the GlobeOne app, meanwhile, peaked when Globe prepaid introduced the Go promos with highest data allocation, it said.

Through the GlobeOne app, prepaid customers can check their load balance and expiration date, loading history, and data and app data allowance, as well as buy load and subscribe to promos.

Postpaid customers, on the other hand, can view their current plan, billing and payment records and remaining data allowance, settle their outstanding balance, adjust their spending limit and subscribe to promos, among other transactions.