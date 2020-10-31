No power disconnection policy extended

MANILA, Philippines — Low-usage power consumers can now heave a sigh of relief as distribution utilities (DUs) have been ordered to extend the “no disconnection” policy until the end of the year.

In an advisory, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) said DUs are directed to “not implement any disconnection on account of non-payment of bills until Dec. 31, 2020 for consumers with monthly consumption not higher than twice the ERC-approved maximum lifeline consumption level”.

The lifeline rate refers to a subsidized rate given to households consuming 100 kilowatt hours (kwh) or less electricity a month.

This means the no disconnection policy will apply to those consuming less than 200 kwh a month.

“For all other customers, DUs and retail electricity suppliers (RES) are directed to implement a minimum of 30-day grace period on all payments falling due within the period of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and modified ECQ without incurring interests, penalties and other charges,” the ERC said.

“Any unpaid balance after the lapse of the 30-day grace period shall be payable in three equal monthly installments without incurring interests , penalties and other charges,” it added.

The ERC stressed that customers who have the ability to pay are encouraged to settle their bills within the original due date.

“The DUs may offer less onerous payment terms to encourage early payment,” it said.

Government offices, agencies, owned and controlled corporations and other instrumentalities are not covered by the 30-day grace period and installment payment arrangement, according to the ERC.