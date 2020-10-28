SM Bonus sugar pulled out after safety warning

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sy-led SM Markets is pulling out sugar products exclusively sold in its stores found not assessed as safe to consume by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“We are pulling out SM Bonus Sugar products mentioned in the FDA circular advisory No. 2020-1927 until such time that our supplier is able to meet FDA registration requirements,” the company said in a statement posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Under advisory No. 2020-1927, SM Bonus refined and brown sugar were among products named to have not sought FDA clearance before going into the market. The list also included Melyan’s ginger brew with turmeric and lemongrass, Sweet Valley’s freeze dried cranberry coated with milk chocolate and Lorenzo Farm’s dark chocolate.

Authorities said companies that commercially sold these products without securing clearances violated Republic Act 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009. The other companies named in the FDA advisory are yet to issue their own statements. 

Previously, FDA flagged Reno liverspread for the same violation, which also led to product recall. Last month, Reno returned to the markets after getting registered with the FDA.

SM Markets is part of the larger of SM Investments Corp, the holding firm of the mall operator. As of 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, shares at SM Investments were trading down 0.41% to P965 apiece.

