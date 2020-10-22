#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
National ID pilot preregisters over 1 million Filipinos
Government first rolled out its national ID system in October 2020 with the aim to ease up process from the public in securing social services
File
National ID pilot preregisters over 1 million Filipinos
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2020 - 9:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Over a million Filipinos have preregistered with the Philippine Identification System barely eight days into the program’s pilot period, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said on Thursday.

Of the 1,058,546 cumulative preregistrations, 572,977 were males while the balance of 485,569 were females. By age group, 39.7% of registrants were young people aged 20 to 39 years old, while 37.9% were 40-59 years old. 

The Duterte administration had started rolling out the national ID program, a priority project, in 32 areas last October 12. As of October 20, 28 of the 32 provinces were deemed “on track” to complete the preregistration of mostly poor individuals and with no access to banks. 

Preregistrations involved the personal visitations from statistics personnel to gather personal data such as name, age, sex contact number and addresses. This initial step will run from October 12 to December 30, and will overlap on actual registration in PhilSys centers, where biometrics will be taken, beginning November 25.

With more than a million recorded so far, the government is well on its way to meeting its target of 5 million “heads of households” getting registered for its initial batch of enrollees from areas selected for their low transmission levels of the coronavirus.

PhilSys is governed by Republic Act 10173 signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 and aimed at capturing better information from Filipino citizens to improve targeting of public services to intended beneficiaries. 

A unified national ID system, NEDA had said, would allow government to better locate recipients of subsidies such as the conditional cash transfer program. 

Duterte ordered that the ID roll-out be accelerated last April when the social welfare department struggled to reach the 17.96 million families qualified for pandemic-related assistance.

For the public, having a single national ID would replace numerous public IDs to ease government and business transactions, including opening of bank accounts.

NEDA figures showed that on average, preregistration took 5.4 minutes per person. Each statistics personnel deployed for the job was able to register 41 people.

The government aims to register the entire Philippine population of over 108 million as of July 2020 to the system by 2022. 

NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NATIONAL ID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BPI profits still down in Q3 in higher loss provisions
1 day ago
In the first 9 months, profits fell 22.1% annually to P17.17 billion.
Business
fbfb
Beyond Manila Bay, measly housing budget leaves nothing for slum residents
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
“While shelter is considered a basic human need, our budget is the lowest among all the departments,” housing...
Business
fbfb
Travel agencies ask struggling airlines for full refund of canceled flights
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We continue to ask for the public’s understanding on their refunds," PTAA President Ritchie Tuaño said...
Business
fbfb
Corruption
By Boo Chanco | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In his recorded televised address a week ago, President Duterte once more expressed frustration over corruption in government.
Business
fbfb
Government readies drilling off Malampaya
By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Drilling works for Service Contract 57, which is near the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project, is targeted to begin...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Fitch unit flags risks from higher oil imports
By Catherine Talavera | 6 minutes ago
The closure of Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp.’s Tabangao refinery in Batangas deepens the country’s dependence...
Business
fbfb
Brazil mulls WTO filing vs Philippines ban on poultry
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 6 minutes ago
Brazil is seriously considering elevating its trade concerns to the World Trade Organization (WTO) if the Philippines fails...
Business
fbfb
Diokno nixes BSP foray into digital currency
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 6 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not likely to issue its own digital currency within three years as it further evaluates...
Business
fbfb
IMF: Flattening COVID-19 curve key to economic rebound in AsPac
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 6 minutes ago
Flattening the curve of COVID-19 cases is a pre-requisite for a firm economic recovery in Asia Pacific as the region is seen...
Business
fbfb
Customs collects P13.7 billion from rice tariff in 9 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 6 minutes ago
Tariffs collected by the Bureau of Customs from rice imports amounted to P13.68 billion from January to September, overshooting...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with