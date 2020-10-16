Filinvest disowns FilinvestTrust.com

MANILA, Philippines — The Filinvest Group of the Gotianun family has denied any connection with FilinvestTrust.com.

In separate disclosures, listed Filinvest Development Corp. and Filinvest Land Inc. said FilinvestTrust.com has been actively misusing the Filinvest name as well as the official business address of FDC and affiliate FLI, and falsely claiming to be part of the group.

FDC claimed that FilinvestTrust.com is offering a variety of banking and financial services internationally, including online and internet banking, insurance, asset-management and investment.”

FDC and its real estate arm FLI its concerned affiliates and subsidiaries are the exclusive owners and registrants of the trade name and mark Filinvest, they said.

FDC said it has not authorized any other entity to use the Filinvest name and the registered business address on any website, search engine or social media account in relation to banking, financial, or any other services and products.

“FDC, its concerned affiliates and subsidiaries, including FDC’s sole and exclusive banking and financial arm, East West Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank), do not have any relation to, association, or connection with any purported company by the name of ‘Filinvest Trust Bank’ or the website ‘filinvesttrust.com’ have never authorized any entity, activity, or business under the name of ‘Filinvest Trust Bank’ to hold office in any of our addressed/ developments, and have never operated under the name ‘Filinvest Trust’ or ‘Filinvest Trust Bank whether locally or abroad,” it said.

FDC is involved in mall, theater, and resort hotel operations, banking and financial services, sugar farming and milling, and power generation.

Among FDC’s operating hospitality projects are the Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan and Boracay, Crimson Hotel in Filinvest City, Alabang, Quest Hotel and Conference Centers in Cebu and Clark, and Mimosa Golf in Clark, according to its profile.

Aside from FLI, FDC’s subsidiaries include Filinvest Alabang Inc, Chroma Hospitality Inc., Filinvest Hospitality Corp., Mactan Seascapes Service, East West Banking Corp., Pacific Sugar Holdings Corp.,FDC Utilities, Filinvest Development Cayman Islands8 and Countrywide Water Service Inc., among others.