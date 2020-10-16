#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Filinvest disowns FilinvestTrust.com
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Filinvest Group of the Gotianun family has denied any connection with FilinvestTrust.com.

In separate disclosures, listed Filinvest Development Corp. and Filinvest Land Inc. said FilinvestTrust.com has been actively misusing the Filinvest name as well as the official business address of FDC and affiliate FLI, and falsely claiming to be part of the group.

FDC claimed that FilinvestTrust.com is offering a variety of banking and financial services internationally, including online and internet banking, insurance, asset-management and investment.”

FDC and its real estate arm FLI its concerned affiliates and subsidiaries are the exclusive owners and registrants of the trade name and mark Filinvest, they said.

FDC said it has not authorized any other entity to use the Filinvest name and the registered business address on any website, search engine or social media account in relation to banking, financial, or any other services and products.

“FDC, its concerned affiliates and subsidiaries, including FDC’s sole and exclusive banking and financial arm, East West Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank), do not have any relation to, association, or connection with any purported company by the name of ‘Filinvest Trust Bank’ or the website ‘filinvesttrust.com’ have never authorized any entity, activity, or business under the name of ‘Filinvest Trust Bank’ to hold office in any of our addressed/ developments, and have never operated under the name ‘Filinvest Trust’ or ‘Filinvest Trust Bank whether locally or abroad,” it said.

FDC is involved in mall, theater, and resort hotel operations, banking and financial services, sugar farming and milling, and power generation.

Among FDC’s operating hospitality projects are the Crimson Resort and Spa in Mactan and Boracay, Crimson Hotel in Filinvest City, Alabang, Quest Hotel and Conference Centers in Cebu and Clark, and Mimosa Golf in Clark, according to its profile.

Aside from FLI, FDC’s subsidiaries include Filinvest Alabang Inc, Chroma Hospitality Inc., Filinvest Hospitality Corp., Mactan Seascapes Service, East West Banking Corp., Pacific Sugar Holdings Corp.,FDC Utilities, Filinvest Development Cayman Islands8 and Countrywide Water Service Inc., among others.

FILINVEST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Filipinos nix Netflix and the like to pirate shows, movies
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Nearly half or 49% of Filipinos access video content off of pirated streaming websites, a new poll commissioned by Asia Video...
Business
fbfb
Malls urged to keep their unpaid tenants running
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
“While we understand all businesses are experiencing financial difficulties, for MSMEs, these difficulties could be...
Business
fbfb
8990 Holdings raises P1.3 billion to pay old debts
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
"The proceeds from this transaction will be primarily used to partially finance the payment of existing indebtedness of the...
Business
fbfb
Duterte gov't to borrow from BSP anew next year if recovery stalls
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“Our first options are to go back into the commercial market, but if the economy doesn't perform as we expect, we will...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Grab names new Philippines country head
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Grab Philippines announced yesterday the appointment of Grace Vera Cruz as the company’s new country head.
Business
fbfb
Loose ends
By Boo Chanco | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
It took DOTr four years and a pandemic to get its act together. It was a golden opportunity to reform the transport system because everything was stopped.
Business
fbfb
Dominguez: No new taxes under consideration yet
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The government is not yet seriously considering impo-sing new taxes or selling its assets to shore up revenues, which suffered...
Business
fbfb
ERC boosts initiatives to lower electricity rates
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission continues to implement efforts aimed at reducing electricity rates being charged to con...
Business
fbfb
Power spot market prices on the decline
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Prices at the wholesale electricity spot market have declined in the first half of October as demand for electricity waned...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with