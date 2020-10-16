#VACCINEWATCHPH
Sun Life Grepa launches new fund
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - October 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. has launched a new fund that will allow Filipinos to grow their money while managing risks.

Introduced as the SLG Opportunity Tracker Fund, the peso-denominated variable universal life (VUL) fund is available for holders of Sun Grepa Power Builder peso products which provide guaranteed life insurance coverage.

Sun Life Grepa said SLG Opportunity Tracker is a balanced fund designed to encourage more Filipinos to invest in the market even amid the ongoing global health crisis.

“What we offer is an effective risk-management tool that will help Filipinos pursue opportunities even in times of market uncertainty, just like what we are experiencing now. Whether you’re a young professional eager to build your wealth, or an experienced investor who is looking for options to diversify your portfolio, you can indeed benefit from this fund,” Sun Life Grepa president Richard Lim said.

“The SLG Opportunity Tracker Fund allows you to experience potentially higher returns from equities along with the stability of a fixed income asset while managing volatility and risk through its systematic fund allocation approach and indexing strategy,” he added.

According to the company, what differentiates SLG Opportunity Tracker from other balanced funds in the market is that it utilizes an indexing strategy by tracking the performance of the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) and the portfolio duration of the Bloomberg Phil Sovereign Bond index AI (BPHILR).

“Fund management is also completely systematic, because it follows a rules-based asset allocation approach that aims to manage risk and return,” the company said.

“Moreover, the fund is managed by Sun Life Grepa’s team of professional fund managers, who will ensure that the fund will provide optimum returns consisting of current income and capital growth through investment in a mix of fixed-income and equity instruments,” it added.

According to data from the Insurance Commission (IC), Sun Life Grepa emerged as the 13th largest life insurance company in 2019 with a total premium income of P6.75 billion.

Overall, the IC earlier reported that the local insurance industry generated P78.15 billion in premium income in the first quarter of 2020, 10.53 percent up from the P70.71 billion recorded in the same period last year.

