Aboitiz to venture into small cell business
The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said it is ready to deploy small cell networks in key cities to boost connectivity.
STAR/File
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - October 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is venturing into the small cell network business to supplement its common tower venture.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said it is ready to deploy small cell networks in key cities to boost connectivity.

The company is offering its small cell network nationwide to support telecommunication companies and internet service providers (ISPs) with its wireless network capacity and coverage.

“Consistent with our commitment to helping meet the demand for better telecommunication services, we are happy to partner with telcos and other ISPs in accelerating the expansion of their network capacity and coverage throughout the country,” Aboitiz InfraCapital’s small cell business general manager Rafael Aboitiz said.

A small cell network is a series of small low-powered, short-ranged antennas that provide coverage and capacity, meant to work in conjunction with macro cell towers.

Aboitiz InfraCapital said small cells are expected to play a key role in the deployment of 5G, which requires antenna density to deliver larger quantities of data at higher speeds.

Similar to the common towers business model, telcos and ISPs can co-locate in these network sites, helping them fast-track expansion, increase service reliability, reduce costs and lessen redundant sites.

“Our small cell network, which is readily available in high-density urban cities such as Subic, Cebu, and Davao, will surely complement their individual efforts to boost service quality,” Aboitiz said.

According to the Aboitiz Group, its strong nationwide presence and track record for project development, execution, and asset management makes it the perfect partner for developing innovative and sustainable ICT infrastructure in the country.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, one of the players in the government’s common tower initiative, intends to leverage its parent firm’s extensive experience in building and operating provincial utility networks for the development of common towers.

“We are optimistic about our prospects in digital infrastructure and are keen to pursue more opportunities in the industry with the government and our partners,” Aboitiz said.

