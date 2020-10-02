#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Government allows full capacity in several enterprises in GCQ areas
In this photo taken May 6, 2020, residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City do their grocery before their barangay will be placed under a one-week total lockdown from May 7 to 13.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Government allows full capacity in several enterprises in GCQ areas
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2020 - 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some establishments in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) may now operate at their full capacity as the government tries to avert a deeper economic collapse from the coronavirus fallout.

The guidelines for businesses who may now resume normal operations were spelled out in memorandum circular (MC) 20-52 released Friday by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The document will immediately take effect upon its publication.

Under the government's guidelines, the extent of restrictions vary from the strictes enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), modified ECQ, GCQ, to the most relaxed modified GCQ.

"Conversely the need to provide stability for businesses, re-stimulate the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and address the growing number of joblessness, poverty, and hunger incidence in the country is increasing," the DTI said.

Under the new memo, businesses in areas under GCQ that are engaged in mining, financial services, legal and accounting, consultancy, engineering, research and advertsing may now operate up to their typical capacity.

The same applies to other business activities like computer programming, printing, media production, recruitment and car and motorcycle repair.

Meanwhile, non-leisure establishments inside malls and commercial centers can also operate at 100% capacity but "subject to pertinent guidelines." The only exceptions to the looser rule are salons and barbershops, which may only operate up to 75% of their typical capacity, as well as restaurants, which are allowed "at more than 50%" operational capacity.

"Restaurants and fastfood establishments' dine-in, take out and delivery services shall be allowed to operate up to 24 hours a day, as far as practicable," the memo explained.

Last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the coronavirus task force's recommendation to put Metro Manila, Batangas and the cities of Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod and Iligan under GCQ until the end of October.

Lanao del Sur will remain under MECQ while the rest of the country are placed under MGCQ. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Facebook did right
By Boo Chanco | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Finally, Facebook is cleaning up its act. Unfortunately for the Duterte trolls, they got caught violating Facebook’s community standards.
Business
fbfb
BSP OKs lending government P540-B for pandemic response
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) approved the disbursement of fresh P540 billion to fund a costly pandemic response...
Business
fbfb
Subdued inflation fails to convince BSP to further ease
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
It’s the second time around and a decision widely expected by the market.
Business
fbfb
After credit cards, SEC wants steep interest on salary loans capped
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
While it is common practice for lenders and borrowers to agree on loan terms, SEC said the current set-up has become prone...
Business
fbfb
COVID-19 vaccine readiness
By Roberto R. Romulo | October 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Like Donald Trump, the Philippines cannot wait too long for the COVID-19 vaccine to be available to ensure survival.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Oscar Lopez also exits holding firm due to 'personal reasons'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Businessman Oscar Lopez and his nephew Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III on Friday quit their posts at Lopez Holdings...
Business
fbfb
Banks' hesitation to lend persists with loan growth at 13-year low
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“Bank lending growth continued to moderate as a result of weaker corporate sector performance, declining loan demand,...
Business
fbfb
Tokyo markets reopen after glitch halted trade all day
9 hours ago
Tokyo stock markets successfully reopened on Friday after a hardware failure caused an unprecedented day-long halt to trade...
Business
fbfb
Jobs hemorrhaging persists even as US economy recovers
By Chris Stein | 10 hours ago
This week's expiration of job-saving federal aid to airlines has set the stage for another round of mass layoffs in the world's...
Business
fbfb
BSP keeps interest rates steady
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas decided to maintain interest rates amid the benign inflation environment, to allow previous...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with