Government allows full capacity in several enterprises in GCQ areas

MANILA, Philippines — Some establishments in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) may now operate at their full capacity as the government tries to avert a deeper economic collapse from the coronavirus fallout.

The guidelines for businesses who may now resume normal operations were spelled out in memorandum circular (MC) 20-52 released Friday by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). The document will immediately take effect upon its publication.

Under the government's guidelines, the extent of restrictions vary from the strictes enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), modified ECQ, GCQ, to the most relaxed modified GCQ.

"Conversely the need to provide stability for businesses, re-stimulate the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and address the growing number of joblessness, poverty, and hunger incidence in the country is increasing," the DTI said.

Under the new memo, businesses in areas under GCQ that are engaged in mining, financial services, legal and accounting, consultancy, engineering, research and advertsing may now operate up to their typical capacity.

The same applies to other business activities like computer programming, printing, media production, recruitment and car and motorcycle repair.

Meanwhile, non-leisure establishments inside malls and commercial centers can also operate at 100% capacity but "subject to pertinent guidelines." The only exceptions to the looser rule are salons and barbershops, which may only operate up to 75% of their typical capacity, as well as restaurants, which are allowed "at more than 50%" operational capacity.

"Restaurants and fastfood establishments' dine-in, take out and delivery services shall be allowed to operate up to 24 hours a day, as far as practicable," the memo explained.

Last Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the coronavirus task force's recommendation to put Metro Manila, Batangas and the cities of Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod and Iligan under GCQ until the end of October.

Lanao del Sur will remain under MECQ while the rest of the country are placed under MGCQ. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral