Regis Partners seals deal to broker for US investment bank

MANILA, Philippines — Regis Partners Inc., a local stock brokerage, has reached an agreement with Jefferies Hong Kong Ltd. to facilitate trades for the firm while gaining more reach for their institutional research through the bank's clients.

Under the agreemen announced last Monday, Regis Partners will serve as main platform for local equity broking services to the Hong Kong office of Jeffries Group LLC. In turn, Jefferies, whose headquarters is based in New York, will distribute Regis’ equity research on Philippine companies to the bank's clients "on a co-branded basis."

“We are very excited to work with the fastest growing equities house in Asia today. Combining Jefferies’ robust global platform and Regis 'on-the-ground' Philippine expertise should bode well for the foreign and domestic institutional clients we both serve,” Noel Bautista, Regis Partners chair, said in a statement.

Formerly Deutsche Regis Partners Inc., Regis Partners is one of the largest equity brokerage houses in the Philippine Stock Exchange, offering research, sales, corporate access and trading, and execution services to global and local institutional clients.

Meanwhile, Jefferies is the largest global investment banking firm based in the U.S. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a diversified financial services company.