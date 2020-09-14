#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Rice inventory down in August
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - September 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s rice inventory went down by 16.3 percent to 1.79 million metric tons (MT) as of end-August from 2.13 million MT in the same period last year, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The current inventory is also 15.1 percent lower than the previous month’s volume stock of 2.1 million MT.

The PSA did not specify the number of days that the stock inventory of Filipinos’ main staple will be sufficient.

But, based on the average daily consumption of Filipinos of 32,000 MT, the current inventory is sufficient for 56 days.

Households had nearly half of total inventories at 48 percent while commercial warehouses held about 41 percent. Supplies from the National Food Authority depositories cornered 11 percent of the total.

On a monthly basis, rice stocks in households and commercial warehouses decreased by 21 percent and 10 percent, respectively. An eight percent decrease was also noted in NFA depositories.

Meanwhile, prices of Filipinos’ main staple continued to be on the downward trend year-on-year and have already stabilized compared to when the quarantine started in March.

The PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice is now at P38.91 per kilogram as of the third week of August.

This is 0.4 percent lower than the P39.07 per kilo level from the same period a year ago, and 0.2 percent lower on a weekly basis.

Its average retail price also decreased by 0.4 percent to P42.42 per kilo, while week-on-week prices went down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the wholesale price of regular-milled rice was P35.35 per kilo, down 0.2 percent, while its average retail price was at P38.11 a kilo.

Local farmers, on the other hand, continue to slowly see a gradual increase in farm gate prices.

The average farm gate price of palay is now at P18.39 per kilo, a 4.4 percent improvement from the P17.61 per kilo last year. On a weekly basis, it also registered a 0.2 percent increase.

PSA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Landbank online account opening nears 1 million mark
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 day ago
Almost one million accounts have been opened under Land Bank of the Philippines’ digital account enrolment system since...
Business
fbfb
Okay not to be okay
By Francis J. Kong | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
“It’s okay not to be okay.” Times are difficult. I know that many leaders and their people are trying their best to manage stress and work demands, particularly, those working from home, especially...
Business
fbfb
Dito warns vs land scam
By Richmond Mercurio | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Upcoming third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is warning landowners against groups or individuals claiming to be representatives of the company for site acquisitions.
Business
fbfb
World travel situation improves
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
My last air travel was from Dubai in early February. We actually had second thoughts about going to the Middle East because of the mounting tension from the US airstrike that killed Iran’s top security and...
Business
fbfb
Government seals ABS-CBN's broadcast shutdown with frequencies recalled
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
“Respondent has no valid franchise to continue operating television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide,”...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BSP shutters Laguna-based rural bank
By Lawrence Agcaoili | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure a Laguna-based rural bank as part of continuing efforts to protect depositors by weeding the industry of weak players.
39 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
PSE may climb this week
By Iris Gonzales | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices are expected to climb this week with next resistance seen at the 6,000 to 6,150 level, which may be the next gateway prior to further gains, according to analysts.
39 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Fastest Nasdaq correction
By Wilson Sy | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Sept. 3, the US tech sector’s blistering run to new all-time highs came to a screeching halt.
39 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Keeping local businesses alive
By Iris Gonzales | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
When I saw the email in my inbox last week, I was struck by the amount – P2.5 billion for a stimulus package for Makati businesses.
39 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Philippine to benefit from reshaping supply chains
By Czeriza Valencia | September 14, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines, along with other ASEAN-member countries, stands to benefit in the near term from the ongoing reconfiguration of supply chains by companies from developed economies, according to market intelligence...
39 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with