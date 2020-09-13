#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Bria Homes unveils projects in Calamba
(The Philippine Star) - September 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bria Homes, a fast-growing affordable property development firm owned by the Villar Group, continues to expand its nationwide presence with the launch of two projects in Calamba, Laguna.

The company said Bria Homes Calamba in Barangay Bañadero and Bria Homes Executive Calamba in Barangay Majada Out, Canlubang, both in Calamba City, would appeal to those who wish to trade the congestion of the metro for the healthier environment of a bustling city.

With access to major roads and highways, Bria Homes Calamba and Bria Homes Executive are also projected to lure property seekers from the same city and from other parts of Laguna.

Bria Homes Calamba offers the Angeli and Bettina house models which both feature a dining and kitchen area, living area, toilet and bath and provisions for two and three bedrooms, respectively.
Bria Homes Executive Calamba also offers the Bettina Townhouse, as well as the Alecza house model, with dining and kitchen area, partition for two bedrooms, a living area, toilet and bath; and the Elyana house model with a provision for one bedroom, dining and kitchen area, toilet and bath, and a living area.

The safe and secure residential communities are located in one of Laguna’s progressive cities near schools such as Calamba City College, Liceo de Calamba, and Bañadero National High School; hospitals like Calamba Medical Center, St. John the Baptist Medical Center and Calamba Doctors Hospital; and places of worship such as St. John the Baptist Church, Iglesia ni Cristo Poblacion and Bañadero Chapel.

Commuters and motorists from these subdivisions will have easy access to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) via San Juan Road and JP Rizal Street.

As in all Bria properties, future homeowners will enjoy recreational facilities such as a multi-purpose hall, jogging paths, and a playground area. To ensure the security of its homeowners, the development will have amenities like guarded entrances and exits, perimeter fences, and 24/7 CCTV cameras.

Bria Homes has also boosted its efforts to provide digital access to more Filipinos in this crucial time. Online reservations and payments are made easy for current and future homeowners. Bria is likewise holding live-selling, digital open house events, and virtual tours of its various projects to promote its house and lots for sale in the Philippines.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden Bria Holdings Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization at more than P200 billion.

BRIA HOMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines seeks Germany help in Wirecard probe
16 hours ago
A top Philippine financial investigator said Friday he has asked Berlin authorities for information on dozens of "persons...
Business
fbfb
PNB approves sale of prime properties
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine National Bank, the banking unit of tycoon Lucio Tan, is liquidating some of its prime real estate properties and...
Business
fbfb
Peso to average at stronger 49.75:$1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is expected to strengthen further and average at 49.75 to $1 this year, a unit of Fitch Ratings said in a repor...
Business
fbfb
Dito warns vs land scam
By Richmond Mercurio | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Upcoming third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is warning landowners against groups or individuals claiming to be representatives of the company for site acquisitions.
Business
fbfb
Going digital is the key
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
We are still lucky.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Landbank online account opening nears 1 million mark
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Almost one million accounts have been opened under Land Bank of the Philippines’ digital account enrolment system since...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government debt to swell to 46.7% of GDP — BTr
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of the Treasury expects government debt to swell to 46.7 percent of gross domestic product by the end of 2020 as...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
BSP launches own digital payment facility
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has launched an online payment facility to cover its retail transactions from both its internal...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Security Bank online banking usage spikes
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Security Bank Corp. is set to roll out new user-friendly and digital solutions amid the surge in online banking usage since...
Business
fbfb
1 hour ago
Smart’s LTE-advanced pocket WiFi available to prepaid users
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Smart Communications Inc. is bringing fast and reliable connectivity to more users nationwide by making LTE-Advanced pocket...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with