Bria Homes unveils projects in Calamba

MANILA, Philippines — Bria Homes, a fast-growing affordable property development firm owned by the Villar Group, continues to expand its nationwide presence with the launch of two projects in Calamba, Laguna.

The company said Bria Homes Calamba in Barangay Bañadero and Bria Homes Executive Calamba in Barangay Majada Out, Canlubang, both in Calamba City, would appeal to those who wish to trade the congestion of the metro for the healthier environment of a bustling city.

With access to major roads and highways, Bria Homes Calamba and Bria Homes Executive are also projected to lure property seekers from the same city and from other parts of Laguna.

Bria Homes Calamba offers the Angeli and Bettina house models which both feature a dining and kitchen area, living area, toilet and bath and provisions for two and three bedrooms, respectively.

Bria Homes Executive Calamba also offers the Bettina Townhouse, as well as the Alecza house model, with dining and kitchen area, partition for two bedrooms, a living area, toilet and bath; and the Elyana house model with a provision for one bedroom, dining and kitchen area, toilet and bath, and a living area.

The safe and secure residential communities are located in one of Laguna’s progressive cities near schools such as Calamba City College, Liceo de Calamba, and Bañadero National High School; hospitals like Calamba Medical Center, St. John the Baptist Medical Center and Calamba Doctors Hospital; and places of worship such as St. John the Baptist Church, Iglesia ni Cristo Poblacion and Bañadero Chapel.

Commuters and motorists from these subdivisions will have easy access to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) via San Juan Road and JP Rizal Street.

As in all Bria properties, future homeowners will enjoy recreational facilities such as a multi-purpose hall, jogging paths, and a playground area. To ensure the security of its homeowners, the development will have amenities like guarded entrances and exits, perimeter fences, and 24/7 CCTV cameras.

Bria Homes has also boosted its efforts to provide digital access to more Filipinos in this crucial time. Online reservations and payments are made easy for current and future homeowners. Bria is likewise holding live-selling, digital open house events, and virtual tours of its various projects to promote its house and lots for sale in the Philippines.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of Villar-owned Golden Bria Holdings Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization at more than P200 billion.