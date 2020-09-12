Over 10 tons of jumper cables seized in Iloilo City crackdown

MANILA, Philippines — More Electric and Power Corp., the new distribution utility in Iloilo City, has collected over 10 tons of wirings or “jumper cables” in almost a month of continuous and diligent operations against illegal electric connections in the city.

Engineers estimate that the wirings, if placed one after the other in a straight line, would easily reach as long as 300 kilometers.

MORE Power is mandated by the law to measure and label this illegal jumper cables for use as evidence in the investigation so prosecutors can file the proper court cases against the pilferers.

Technical studies conducted by engineering firm Miescor indicate that there could be as many as 30,000 illegal power connections that proliferated in Iloilo before MORE Power took over the power franchise early this year.

The high number of illegal power connections contributes to the high system loss that the utility passes on to consumers and its own operating costs, resulting in high electricity rates that, when not granted, often result in less capital expenditures to replace ageing equipment and wires.

Under MORE Power’s Oplan Valeria anti-jumpers raids, the campaign against illegal power connections have netted some 5,000 illegal jumpers in 156 of the city’s 180 barangays.

MORE Power said it would continue Oplan Valeria in the remaining 24 barangays in the city in its desire to end power theft in the metropolis, which would result in a more stable electric power supply and lesser charges for its consumers.

Also, the electric power distribution facility is now busy installing electric meters in the homes of the thousands who have since applied following the non-stop crackdown on illegal connections.

Meanwhile, Koalisyon Bantay Kuryente Inc. (KBK), a broad coalition of consumer groups in Iloilo City, has disowned the case filed against MORE Power at the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), pointing out that the complainants do not represent the organization.

In a statement, KBK president Halley Alcarde said Jose Allen Aquino and Ruperto Supena, who claimed to be coordinator and chairman of KBK, respectively, are misrepresenting the organization and misleading the public on the sentiment of the Iloilo consumers.

The two have filed a complaint with the ERC to demand compensation from MORE Power for an alleged breach in the system loss cap.

KBK is a coalition of various organizations including Western Visayas Transport Cooperative, Division Federated Parents-Teachers Association of Iloilo City, Iloilo City Loop Alliance of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association, advocacy group Bawal Ang Korap, among others.