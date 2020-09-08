#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
amway
That would mean an additional 8,000 jobs as local resellers of Amway Philippines, whose health products such as Nutrilite vitamins and food supplements surged to a “double-digit” growth in sales, offsetting a slump in demand for its cosmetics.
Facebook/AmwayPhilippines
Amway seeks more local resellers despite digital shift
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE 1 4:13 p.m. Sept. 8) — While most companies lay off workers, direct selling giant Amway Corp. plans to increase the number of its local agents by a tenth this year, capitalizing on people’s desire to earn more income during the pandemic.

That would mean an additional 8,000 jobs as local resellers of Amway Philippines, whose health products such as Nutrilite vitamins and food supplements surged to a “double-digit” growth in sales, offsetting a slump in demand for its cosmetics. 

“The numbers keep growing,” Leni Olmedo, country manager, said in an online briefing on Tuesday. Last year, Amway has around 80,000 resellers in the country.

“That is, of course, a direct result of people who are trying to find means to augment their income during this difficult time,” she pointed out.

In June alone, just as the economy reopened from broad lockdowns, Amway clocked a 130% jump in reseller sign-ups as against the level in April when restrictions were enforced to fight the coronavirus. While at the time, Olmedo said hiring never stopped, lockdowns forced a “supply gap” on products that eventually hit sales.

However, a “V-shaped recovery” appeared underway in both hiring and sales, she said. “We're not saying like 100% it has completely surged in terms of growth because you have to take into account the period of stock out as well,” Olmedo said. 

“We're well on our way to recovery and growth,” she added, without going into specifics.

Amway employs distributors, who in turn, may recruit others to sell products and earn a percentage from sales. The company is said to not earn from recruitment of new distributors even as 100% of Amway’s revenues come from product sales, including those from resellers. 

While hiring new distributors this year, Olmeda said the company will also join the shift to e-commerce through “Amway Exclusive Shopper,” an online portal where individuals can directly purchase products. In turn, distributors, including new hires, may be deployed to attend to online shoppers.

Even ahead of the opening of an exclusive portal, 70% of purchases by Amway distributors, which in turn they sell to customers, already shifted purchases online. This was up from just 8% before the pandemic struck when resellers typically visited Amway branches for their supplies. 

The digital shift is helped by Amway's acceptance of cashless payments for its products. “Direct selling is not immune to digital transformation,” Olmeda said.

“Despite the many changes that we’ve experienced in the past six months, the core of any business, regardless of industry, remains to be creating personalized experiences for customers,” she added.

 

Editor's Note: Clarified use of Amway's online platform, shift to digital payments for distributors, continued hiring of resellers even during lockdowns.

AMWAY PHILIPPINES LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PAL to cut jobs anew
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, will implement another round of voluntary and involuntary...
Business
fbfb
San Miguel gets House final OK for tax perks on airport project
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
A bill granting  a franchise and tax breaks to the San Miguel Corp. (SMC)-led New Manila International Airport project...
Business
fbfb
End of the line for many MSMEs
By Rey Gamboa | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
By this time, most businesses will have made a strategic decision on their future course of action as more information continues to surface on how the coronavirus pandemic is shaping the new normal of today and...
Business
fbfb
Low lending rates, higher infrastructure spending to boost manufacturing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Local manufacturing activity is expected to pick up in the coming months on the back of record low interest rates, as well...
Business
fbfb
UP prof sees Dito breaking promises with Big Tech cables under threat
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 days ago
Facebook Inc. and Google reportedly scrapped plans to link the US and Hong Kong through an underwater cable, and Glen Imbang,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Philippines lures young consumers at home to save for retirement
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
Under PERA, local workers and entrepreneurs may invest up to P100,000 and migrant workers up to P200,000 on a perso...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Interest rates on peso, FCDU accounts lowered
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Philippine banks have started reducing the interest on peso and foreign currency deposit accounts as the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Philippine economic recovery to take more time
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The economy still cannot be expected to return to its pre-crisis level by next year as prevailing weaknesses in industries,...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Index rallies on strong property sector
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The stock market recovered substantially yesterday as investors decided to go back to the market amid record low interest...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Landbank to extend more loans to coco, coffee farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines has committed to strengthen credit support for coconut and coffee farmers in...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with