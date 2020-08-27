#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Razon firm takeover of Manila Water OKs
Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - August 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has cleared the acquisition by businessman Enrique Razon’s Trident Water Holdings Co. Inc. of a controlling stake in Manila Water Co. Inc.

PCC said the deal would not lead to reduced competition in the market.

“This is because there exists no horizontal overlap between the parties and the transaction does not strengthen the parties’ ability or incentive to engage in input or customer foreclosure in the market for the supply of raw water in the east zone concession area,” PCC said.

Based on the findings, the PCC said no further action would be taken on the proposed transaction.

Under the transaction, Trident Water is acquiring 51 percent voting interest through subscription of 820 million common shares of stock from the unissued authorized capital stock of Manila Water.

In addition, Manila Water’s subsidiary, Philwater Holdings Co. Inc., would grant proxy in favor of Trident Water over the seller’s preferred shares.

Trident Water is a subsidiary of Prime Metroline Holdings Inc. which is engaged in hotel and gaming operations, mining, infrastructure, power generation and distribution, and port services.

Manila Water, meanwhile, is a publicly listed unit of the Ayala Group, holding the exclusive right to provide water services, particularly water treatment, water distribution, sewerage and sanitation services, to the eastern zone of Metro Manila via a concession agreement with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.

Razon’s entry into Manila Water is seen as strategic for the Ayala Group amid political challenges, as the investor has good relations with the administration.

The concession contract of Manila Water, as well as that of Maynilad Water Services Inc. are under government review over alleged onerous provisions.

PCC reviews mergers and transactions to ensure deals do not harm consumer interest and restrict competition.

PCC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Borrowings swell to P3 trillion in the face of pandemic
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Faced with a pandemic and fewer revenues, the Duterte administration looks at debt to fund public programs, and even pay maturing...
Business
fbfb
Tools of the oligarchs
By Boo Chanco | August 26, 2020 - 12:00am
It is ironic that congressmen claimed they were dismantling the oligarchy as they demonized ABS-CBN.
Business
fbfb
SMC investing P121.8 billion in 2 vital infrastructure projects
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is set to invest P121.8 billion in two game-changing infrastructure projects, which are expected...
Business
fbfb
Budget deficit breaks 2019 record but spending hardly impresses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The deficit, which means spending surpassed revenues collected, was at P700.8 billion as of July.
Business
fbfb
BSP eyes cap on credit card loan rates
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas plans to put a cap on the finance charges imposed by banks and financial institutions on credit...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Co-existing with COVID-19 through testing innovations
By Joey Concepcion | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
In the middle of the global health crisis, we should think about the vital role of testing innovation. This can lead us to explore better methods and technologies which can be performed in a variety of settings to...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Banks told to mobilize liquidity
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine banks need to mobilize liquidity other than parking these funds in safe havens to help address possible systemic risks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Diokno sees room for further cuts in key rates, RRR
By Lawrence Agcaoili | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said there is room for further adjustment in interest rates and reserve requirement ratio as its tool kit is far from being exhausted despite the aggressive actions taken to cushion...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN ends regional newscasts
By Richmond Mercurio | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
ABS-CBN’s regional newscasts will end on Friday after over three decades of service, following the denial of the network’s bid to secure a new franchise last month.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
How safe is flying in the time of COVID-19?
By Iris Gonzales | August 27, 2020 - 12:00am
I was supposed to fly out of Manila tomorrow, Aug. 28, to join an 11.5-hour, government-chartered flight to Beirut on a 370-seater aircraft.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with