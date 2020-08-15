#VACCINEWATCHPH
ABS-CBN ventures into live digital events
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Denied a legislative franchise to operate its free TV and radio broadcast, ABS-CBN is taking a huge leap toward online entertainment instead as it announced its foray into live digital events.

ABS-CBN said its online ticketing portal, KTX, would now provide Filipinos with access to online entertainment experiences as big live events are still prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it would hold the first digital fan conference this weekend via KTX.

KTX has earlier streamed the digital live concerts of various artists and other special exclusive events.

ABS-CBN said tickets for its online events would be sold via KTX as well.

KTX was launched in 2017 to serve as ABS-CBN’s online ticketing portal, which gave Filipinos access to the network’s shows and events.

ABS-CBN was the first among TV networks in the country to launch its very own online ticketing system.

ABS-CBN earlier said it would focus on businesses that do not require a legislative franchise, including digital channels, cable, international licensing and distribution, and production of content for various streaming services.

“ABS-CBN is pivoting to meet the Filipino audiences’ growing demand for content online with the recent launch of Kapamilya Online Live that live streams new and well-loved shows via its Facebook and YouTube accounts in the Philippines,” it said.

The company made a recent addition to its digital properties through Star Music’s TuTubee, an educational and music channel for children on YouTube.

The Lopez-owned firm is likewise looking to team up with regional cable operators to help bring its educational content to more children nationwide.

Through its subsidiary Creative Programs Inc., ABS-CBN is eyeing to enter into partnerships with cable operators across the country to carry Knowledge Channel and make use of their cable systems to provide TV-based learning as the country shifts to distance education for the new school year.

Knowledge Channel has produced over a thousand educational videos based on the Department of Education (DepEd)’s K to 12 curriculum.

