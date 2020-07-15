COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
This undated photo shows Facebook mobile application.
AFP, File
DTI, BIR: Online barter not taxable so long as not a business
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 10:53am

MANILA, Philippines — Online barter of goods is not illegal, and not subject to taxes, so long as transactions are personal in nature and not conducted to earn a living, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez clarified on Wednesday.

“For local barter trade, there is no clear prohibition. But these are still subject to regulation, must be registered and subject to tax if again being done in the course of trade or business. As a regular business,” Lopez said in a text message.

“However, personal transactions not in the course of trade and business are not covered by registration requirements,” he added.

Sought for more details, Arnel Guballa, deputy commissioner at the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), said in a text message barter trade is not subject to taxes “if there is no recognized gain.” He did not elaborate when asked.

More recently, President Rodrigo Duterte also issued Executive Order 64 in October 2018 which prescribed barter trade in Siasi and Jolo towns in Sulu, and Bonggao town in Tawi-Tawi under the supervision of a new Mindanao Barter Council.

The clarifications came after Lopez was heavily criticized in social media for saying the trade department will run after online barter, transactions where instead of money, people purchase goods and services by exchanging items.

While barter is the world’s oldest form of trade, the system is getting fresh popularity online from people left stuck at home during the quarantines and unable to visit markets for their needs since mid-March.

In social media, various online barter communities had been established in cities such as Bacolod and Cebu, where transactions saw an uptrend in recent months of lockdown. iPrice Group, a Malaysia-based e-commerce firm, found that at least 2.1 million Filipinos are members of Facebook groups, 72% of whom are based outside Metro Manila.

On top of that, the search for the term “barter” in the Philippines during the lockdown periods of April and May also surged 407% year-on-year. There was also a 203% jump for the term “barter trade” in Google.

“This is what I meant as illegal, if done in other areas or if done online and cross border and as a regular business, in the course of trade and not registered,” Lopez said.

Tax on online vendors

By law, all types of businesses, regardless if held online or not, must be registered and paying taxes. In the case of barter, when done in business, value-added taxes are expected to be paid by companies and individuals engaged in the practice.

This was the same reasoning applied by BIR in moving to register online vendors and retailers last month, arguing that with brick-and-mortar businesses suffering from lockdowns, most economic activity that generates revenues for the government has dramatically moved online where tax rules are enforced with difficulty. 

Under BIR’s Revenue Memorandum Order 60-2020, issued June 1, online sellers were also given until July 31 to register or risk getting run after by taxmen. Lawmakers have asked BIR to extend the deadline, but no decision has been made days before it.

“Extension of registration is under consideration,” Guballa said.

Lackluster economic activity pulled down BIR collections 25.8% year-on-year to P673.7 billion as of May, latest data showed.

BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DMCI braces for tough year as COVID impact hits hard
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
DMCI Holdings, the listed engineering and infrastructure conglomerate of the Consunji Group, is bracing for a drop in consolidated...
Business
fbfb
Arise... Create Cures!
By Boo Chanco | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Magic mambo jumbo to get us out of our miseries? No.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN, creditors in talks over P27 billion outstanding loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Creditor banks have engaged in talks with Lopez-led ABS-CBN Corp. over its outstanding P27.04 billion obligations after the House of Representative denied the renewal of the media giant’s.
Business
fbfb
DOLE 'ready' to assist displaced ABS-CBN workers, but not in cash
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
Government assistance will be in the form of training to "retool" or "reskill" employees for future job openings.
Business
fbfb
ADB: ‘Country stigma’ to affect remittances
By Czeriza Valencia | July 15, 2020 - 12:00am
Remittances worldwide, especially those flowing into traditional labor-sending countries like the Philippines, will take a hit through a “country stigma” attached to workers coming from areas struggling...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
China vows retaliation against US over Hong Kong sanctions
2 hours ago
China on Wednesday said it would retaliate after US President Donald Trump signed into law an act allowing sanctions on banks...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Emperador sees robust growth in international sales
By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
Emperador Inc., the Andrew Tan-led listed spirits manufacturer, saw robust growth in international sales in the first half...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Gallego to chair Metro Manila chapter of PICPA
12 hours ago
P&A Grant Thornton advisory services partner and knowledge management head Mhycke Gallego is the incoming chair of the Metro...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Cusi urges cooperation on energy security
By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the public and private sectors need to work closely together to ensure energy security...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Grab boosts wallet with InstaPay partnership
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Grab is beefing up its GrabPay service as it partners with InstaPay to enable instant transfer of funds.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with