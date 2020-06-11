COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Big e-commerce websites such as Lazada and Shopee are likely tax compliant so the latest BIR order may have little effect on these companies.
Photo Release
Taxmen turn to online sellers for cash amid pandemic
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - June 11, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — When most establishments were shuttered during the quarantine, Mhonick Dizon’s business was booming. 

Her online grocery store selling toiletries and canned goods expanded to offer fresh fruits and vegetables to loyal customers when Metro Manila was put on lockdown and everyone was encouraged to stay home. The result was additional income for her and her family, enough for them to cope with living expenses while most of them are out of jobs due to the quarantine.

“We earned P20,000 more per month since the lockdown. People do not want to go out, so we had many orders,” Dizon, 28, from Tondo said in an online exchange.

E-commerce is getting a fresh and unlikely wind from the government’s hesitancy to lift movement restrictions altogether, but the boom has caught the government's eye. Now, taxmen want a share of the growing pie as the Duterte administration scrambles for cash to fund the rising costs of its pandemic response.

Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 60-2020 dated June 1, the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ordered people and firms earning income “through the use of any electronic platforms and media, and other digital means” to register and pay taxes not later than July 31, or risk paying penalties. The order applies even on “past transactions,” meaning sellers would need to report and pay the corresponding tax supposedly charged on their previous sales.

To be fair, that online retailing are charged with taxes is not new. In 2013, BIR issued RMC 55-2013 reminding taxpayers that sales online are levied, but it is only this latest circular that gave a deadline to settle these taxes and the only one that warned surcharges may apply.

Eleanor Roque, tax advisory head at P&A Grant Thornton, an auditing firm, said the latest order is a way for tax officials to “adapt” to life after stringent lockdowns where brick and mortar firms remain closed or forced to operate only partially due to the virus.

“Because of the pandemic, most taxpayers have shifted to online sales. Their income, taken together is becoming significant. But because they are online, it will be difficult for the BIR to tax them,” Roque said in a Viber message on Thursday.

Big e-commerce websites such as Lazada and Shopee are likely tax compliant so the order may have little effect on these companies. But sellers on their platforms would likely take the brunt of the levy. “It’s the small players who will have difficulty complying,” Roque said.

No more ‘PMs’

Dizon said she is ready to comply with new tax rules, but as a work-around, she added she would limit social media posts of her products so that customers may still negotiate prices if they want to. "Sometimes, they want the delivery fee waived, and we can do that now. But with taxes, I'm not sure we can," she said. 

Taxing online sellers mean prices would need to be specified and made public, a matter already ordered by the trade department a week ago when it warned sellers that negotiating with customers through personal messages in social media is prohibited. 

Young consumers and small business sellers are driving the Philippines’ e-commerce market poised to value $12 billion by 2025 from just $500 million in 2015, according to last year’s report by Google, Bain & Company. The projections were made before the pandemic struck, so a spike in online transactions during the outbreak was not factored in.  

For the government, new regulations were all meant to catch much-needed revenues generated from economic activity online. BIR collections slumped 20.5% year-on-year four months into April after a 61.6% plunge that month as the lockdowns, particularly in the main economic island of Luzon, crippled consumer demand.

Unlike online sellers, taxes are unlikely to deter customers from purchasing online. "Tax is not very salient to consumers. Convenience is much more important in their purchasing decision," said Gerfer Mindoro, senior research manager at KMC Savills brokerage. 

BIR raises 80% of tax revenues every year, so its weak collection performance has a devastating impact on state finances. In total, economic managers are resigned to a 16.7% drop in revenues this year, and have resorted to multilateral loans for coronavirus response, but that does not mean they would give up collecting without a fight.  

Tax mapping goes online

But whether or not BIR can raise significant cash from online transactions is unclear. Globally, taxmen are facing difficulty monitoring online activities to collect revenues. For Kim Henares, BIR commissioner during the previous administration, this simply means actual visits to establishments for tax checks will have to go online. 

“If they need auditors to surf the web the whole day to catch erring taxpayers, then they can do that,” Henares said in a phone interview.

BUREAU OF INTERNAL RVENUE E-COMMERCE SERVICE LAZADA MODIFIED LOCKDOWN SHOPEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MVP says PLDT to rise stronger from pandemic
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said the telecommunications and digital service provider is emerging stronger from...
Business
fbfb
Pegasus, Heartbeat, Air Force One not shutting down
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 16 hours ago
Listed realty company Jolliville Holdings Corp. denied reports the night clubs would close business due to financial strain...
Business
fbfb
Subsidy doubled to retire old jeepneys, but assistance still insufficient
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
From P80,000, each driver would qualify for P160,000 equity subsidy to be used to secure bank loans and pay for a modernized...
Business
fbfb
Family feud in the time of COVID-19
By Iris Gonzales | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Not even a global health pandemic like the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 could stop the bitter infighting for control over a family business empire.
Business
fbfb
Agriculture deserves priority and focus
By Rey Gamboa | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s agricultural sector needs to come up with a more definitive role in these “new normal” times.
Business
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Airlines see long, difficult recovery
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The aviation industry’s recovery will be long and challenging as airlines will remain financially fragile until next...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
‘Rice imports undervalued by P1 billion under tariffication’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Local farmers are claiming an undervaluation in rice imports by nearly P1 billion for the first four months of the year.
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Greater private sector participation in infrastructure urged
By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
With public funds not enough to meet infrastructure needs, European businesses are calling on governments in Southeast Asia...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Cathay to undertake $39 billion recapitalization
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Cathay Pacific will undertake a $39 billion recapitalization plan after securing a Hong Kong government-backed bailout as...
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures fresh $500 million ADB loan for 4Ps
By Czeriza Valencia | June 11, 2020 - 12:00am
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500 million loan to expand its support for the Philippine government’s conditional cash transfer program.
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with