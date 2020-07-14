COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A group of workers
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Job losses rise despite economic reopening
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2020 - 6:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Layoffs have persisted more than a month since the government relaxed lockdowns and permitted businesses to reopen, demonstrating the uphill challenge for an economic recovery from the pandemic.

In the latest labor department report, permanently displaced employees in the formal sector, or those in registered businesses, hit 121,921 from 501 establishments as of July 13, up 8.5% from the previous week.

The number surged to 2.97 million when displacement as a result of temporary closures and those forced to work-from-home arrangements are counted. Even using this gauge, the number of affected workers rose from 2.89 million a week ago.

The gloomy labor picture reflects the anticipated slow pace of economic recovery, one that is not expected to be in full swing until next year. Economic managers have given up growth ambitions this year, with the central bank projecting contraction in succeeding quarters, indicating fewer reprieve for the Filipino worker. The number could be worse if the informal sector is considered.

Alan Tanjusay, spokesperson of Trade Union Congress of the Philippines, a labor group, was not surprised for the continued spike in job losses even with most of the economy already back in business.

“One of the reasons for the growth is because for some reasons there are firms that submitted their layoff reports just recently,” Tanjusay said in a text message.

An estimated 63.1% of workers nationwide returned to work as early as June 1, when Metro Manila transitioned to a looser general community quarantine regime, indicating that not all companies reopened at the time. 

Since the labor agency based their data on firms “which voluntarily submit reports,” a delayed reopening of companies likely meant a belated submission of worker reports.

“The number also grew because there are firms that qualified for cash assistance for their employees,” he said.

By region, majority of permanently reduced workers came from the National Capital Region with 50,696 retrenchments, followed by Calabarzon (29,833) and Region III (14,882), official data reflected.

By industry, the bulk of employees retrenched came from administrative and support services that took the heaviest blow with 31,816 displaced workers, accounting for 26% of total. The sector was followed by manufacturing which eliminated 17,295 staff, or a 14-percent share.

Shortage in public transport to blame

Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr., president of Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), an industry group, said he expects job cuts to soar as quarantine measures remain in effect and public transportation remain incapable of absorbing returning workers, while following health standards.

For instance, majority of jeepneys, which are among the main transport modes, remained barred from carrying passengers due to fears social distancing measures will not be followed on the vehicles. Manila’s train systems also continue to operate way below capacity.

“As the lockdown prolongs, the number of companies who are hesitant to resume operations will increase. A lot of companies want to reopen, but it's not feasible because their employees cannot go to work due to lack of public transportation,” Ortiz-Luis said in a phone interview.

“It is important to resolve the issues that force companies to shut down. Many of these firms and their employees are yet to receive government assistance,” he added.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines struggles to juggle health, economy in COVID-19 fight
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
The Duterte administration has new COVID-19 tack: keeping the economy open, while relying on cities and towns for lockdowns....
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN shares halted from trading pending information on business plan
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The local bourse wants the Lopez-led network to provide its investors information on how to proceed with its business, without...
Business
fbfb
BOI-approved investments surge 112% to P645 billion in H1
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Investments approved by the Board of Investments soared by 112 percent to P645.3 billion in the first semester from P304.4...
Business
fbfb
BOI-approved foreign investments drop 73% in first half as virus spook investors
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
Foreign investment pledges approved by the Board of Investments (BoI) sank by more than 70% in the first half as investors...
Business
fbfb
Trading of ABS-CBN shares suspended anew
By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
Trading of shares of media giant ABS-CBN was suspended for a second time this year after the company lost its bid to secure...
Business
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Amid liquor ban during quarantine, Emperador posts 'robust' foreign sales in H1
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 minutes ago
Emperador Inc. on Tuesday reported "robust" growth in its international business in the first half, helping temper losses...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOLE 'ready' to assist displaced ABS-CBN workers, but not in cash
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Government assistance will be in the form of training to "retool" or "reskill" employees for future job openings.
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
DTI wants shorter curfew hours for people to dine out
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. currently in Metro Manila, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez wants curfews adjusted to 12 a.m. to 5 a.m...
Business
fbfb
10 hours ago
Virus-hit Singapore plunges into recession as economy shrinks 41%
10 hours ago
Singapore plunged into recession in the second quarter as growth fell 41.2 percent quarter-on-quarter with the trade-dependent...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Car sales down 51% in H1
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Car sales plunged by 51 percent to 85,041 units in the first semester from 174,135 units a year ago on weak demand for both...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with