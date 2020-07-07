COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Market goers at Brgy. Quirino 3A in Project 3, Quezon City observes social distancing in this photo taken March 22, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Growth, even just for a quarter, unlikely this year — BSP chief
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — There is no chance for economic growth this year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) chief said on Tuesday.

“Domestic economic activity is projected to follow a U-shaped quarterly recovery path with output likely to contract further in the remaining quarters of 2020,” BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Growth is expected to recover in 2021 once the impact of government policy support measures gains traction,” Diokno added.

The latest statement from the central bank dashed hopes the local economy would at least record a quarterly growth to partially offset an expected recession in the second quarter. A recession is defined as a two succeeding quarters of negative growth.

Official gross domestic product (GDP) data for April-June period will not come out until August, but economic managers have indicated contraction was likely worse than the 0.2% recorded in the first quarter, already the weakest performance since the final three months of 1998.

The Duterte administration expects GDP to shrink between 2-3.4% this year.

Cid Terosa, dean of the University of Asia and the Pacific’s School of Economics, agreed with the central bank’s assessment. “Year-on-year quarterly growth will contract further relative to quarterly growth last year,” Terosa said in a text message.

“Although business and economic activities have started to move forward, the momentum is not strong enough to outpace last year's quarterly growth,” he added.

Indeed, anecdotal evidence showed business shutting down even as most of the economy have gone back to business from June 1. Latest labor department showed that as of July 6, 4,354 companies have stopped operations, 1,443 of which were located in Metro Manila, the center of business and commerce.

While data covers companies that closed down from January, meaning before the pandemic struck, the figures nonetheless demonstrated the devastating impact of the outbreak and lockdowns implemented to halt the virus spread. With businesses stopping operations, 112,414 local workers were displaced, the labor agency said.

By industry, “administrative and support service activities” accounted for the bulk of retrenchments at 27% of the total equivalent to 30,831 people. It was followed by manufacturing which cornered 13% or 14,519 workers put out of jobs. 

Diokno said the Philippine economy’s performance this year would likely reflect that of the global economy, which has appeared to have “further deteriorated” because the impact of state-initiated lockdowns, some of which have lingered to this day, remains uncertain.

Terosa said any relaxation on local quarantine protocols would assist the economy recover, but not immediately.

“It is in this relative context that we will see growth contracting. Quarter-on-quarter this year I see growth earnestly crawling upward because of more relaxed quarantine conditions, but year-on-year quarterly growth will pale in comparison with last year,” he said.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sans foreign visitors due to COVID-19, tourism receipts dive in June
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
The total estimated inbound revenue declined by 66.66% billion during the first six months of the year as the country maintains...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
How Toyota stays resilient for Filipino employees, customers amid COVID-19 crisis
By Euden Valdez | 7 hours ago
Here, we showcase the strengths and qualities that promise the Toyota Sure Advantage.
Business
fbfb
Weak demand looms for gov't retail bonds next week
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The last time retail Treasury bonds were floated was in February when the government raised P310.8 billion from small in...
Business
fbfb
Hospitals able to absorb spike in COVID-19 cases, for now
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
Hospital resources can still handle the spike in coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) cases, soothing government officials'...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN shares surge ahead of House panel vote on network's franchise
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
During the trading day, more than 1.4 million company shares, valued at P22.1 million, changed hands, also the biggest turnover...
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
BDO, Metrobank to tap offshore debt market
18 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. are tapping the offshore debt market to bankroll general corporate purposes...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
MPTC pays CALAX concession fee ahead of due date
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. has paid the government the second tranche of the concession fees for the Cavite-Laguna Expressway...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
BTr to issue RTBs starting July 15
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The government is set to offer retail Treasury bonds to small investors starting next week to boost the state coffers amid...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Index tumbles on COVID woes
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a sour note yesterday following reports of a record single-day increase in COVID-19 cases...
Business
fbfb
AsPac urged to ensure food security
By Czeriza Valencia | July 7, 2020 - 12:00am
The Asian Development Bank is urging countries in the Asia Pacific region to use the pandemic as an opportunity to implement reforms that help ensure food security.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with