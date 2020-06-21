COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
benjamin diokno
This file photo shows BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno at a press conference.
Facebook/BSP
No proof $2.1-B Wirecard funds entered Philippine banks — BSP
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - June 21, 2020 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:49 a.m.) — Regulators have so far found no evidence that local banks are keeping the $2.1 billion missing from German payments provider at the center of a global accounting controversy.

"The initial report is that no money entered the Philippines and that there is no loss to both banks,”' Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a Viber message to reporters Sunday.

"None of the $2.1 billion of German firm Wirecard entered the Philippine financial system," he said.

The assurance from the central bank chief came as part of BSP’s ongoing investigation over “spurious” documents that falsely showed BDO Unibank Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), two of the country’s largest lenders, hosting accounts containing 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) for Wirecard AG.

The amount represented the missing funds that Wirecard’s external auditors at Ernst & Young could not locate from the firm’s books, preventing them to sign off on the company’s financial records.

When E&Y auditors traced the money based on documents they examined, they found the money was funneled into “two Asian banks” which later turned out to be BDO and BPI.

On Friday however, BDO and BPI separately denied holding funds for Wirecard, which they said is not their client in the first place. The local lenders also disputed the documents that showed otherwise as “spurious.”

At least one marketing officer from BDO was fired for allegedly falsifying a bank certificate to make it appear the bank holds money for Wirecard.

BSP’s Diokno, for his part, tried to isolate the incident, reiterating on Sunday that the local banking industry is “well capitalized” with healthy balance sheets.

That said, the central bank’s probe continues as the controversy sparked concern of a bigger mess than the $81-million money laundering scandal that also involved a local lender four years ago.

The cyberheist, which saw legal charges against Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) still being heard to date, also resulted into the biggest P1-billion penalty charged by the central bank against a bank.

The missing at the time was transmitted by hackers from a New York account of the Bangladesh’s central bank to RCBC. Funds have remained unrecovered to date.

"The Philippine banking system was in a strong position going into the coronavirus pandemic," Diokno said.

(Editor's note: The sentence "The assurance from the central bank chief came as part of BSP’s ongoing investigation over “spurious” documents that falsely showed BDO Unibank Inc. and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), two of the country’s largest lenders, hosting accounts containing 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) for Wirecard AG." has been edited from an earlier version that said the accounts contained 1.9 million euros.) 

BANCO DE ORO BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS BENJAMIN DIOKNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP probes 'spurious' documents tying BDO, BPI to accounting scandal
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
“We are currently investigating the matter,” BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said in a text message when sought...
Business
fbfb
What the “F” word
By Francis J. Kong | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I read books and I have read a lot of books throughout my entire lifetime.
Business
fbfb
Still going strong
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I had very fond memories of having visited the sugar milling and refining facilities of Central Azucarera Don Pedro in Nasugbu, Batangas during my early years as a reporter covering the agriculture beat.
Business
fbfb
Father figure
By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
I never appreciated how important pleats were to trousers until I started working.
Business
fbfb
China Bank ready to hike provisions for bad loans
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
China Banking Corp. is ready to set aside more funds for bad loans in anticipation of higher defaults due to the impact of...
Business
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
‘Recovery slowest in Philippines’
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
Economic recovery in the Philippines will likely be among the slowest in Asia because of prolonged lockdowns and the continued...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Top lenders deny involvement in missing $2.1 billion Wirecard fund
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is looking into the alleged involvement of two of the country’s largest banks in a fraud...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
BIR mulls extension of online seller registration
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is studying the possibility of extending the deadline for the registration of online sellers,...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
Smart boosts WiFi linkage
By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
PLDT wireless arm Smart Communications Inc. is improving its wireless network to cater to the soaring demand for free connectivity...
Business
fbfb
No repeat of massive loan defaults seen
By Lawrence Agcaoili | June 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas does not expect a repeat of the sharp rise in non-performing loans during the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as stimulus measures have unleashed P1.2 trillion to...
12 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with