COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
A prolonged weakness in infrastructure growth could become a problem for President Rodrigo Duterte, who is banking on higher infrastructure spending to generate jobs and help power the economy from a coronavirus-led slump.
Boy Santos
Infrastructure outlay buoyed by rush in building quarantine sites
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 6:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A scramble to construct isolation hubs and purchase medical equipment offset a massive disruption in building activities and helped propel government infrastructure spending in the middle of lockdowns in April.

Capital outlays rose 37.5% year-on-year to P52.1 billion that month, figures released by the budget department on Wednesday showed. Of that figure, P40.1 billion, up 41.9% annually, went directly to infrastructure constructed by the national government.

The balance of P12 billion, down a little more than a quarter year-on-year, were funneled to cities and municipalities to fund capital outlay. 

The sustained growth in infrastructure spending puts the Duterte government in strong footing ahead of its plan to ramp up building as movement restrictions were eased starting June 1. As it is, observers expected capital outlays to have slumped during the lockdowns in April when both public and private construction activities were halted.

“It is has been clear that our government economic managers will prioritize the continuation of infrastructure development, as earlier prioritized during pre-COVID times,” Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at Union Bank of the Philippines, said in a text message.

“I am not expecting any deviation from this plan,” Asuncion added.    

Which projects were exactly funded by the disbursements in April were not specifically identified in the report. What was in the DBM report, however, was the justification that the “construction of COVID-19 quarantine facilities and purchase of medical equipment,” both qualified as big-ticket undertaking, buoyed infrastructure spending that month.

Separate data from the National Action Task Force against the coronavirus showed that as of June 17, the national government alone constructed 4,402 quarantine sites for suspected and confirmed cases of the virus. Cities and municipalities also built their own isolation centers.

On top of that, the government has also set to buy 1 million personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers at the frontlines of the pandemic. As of June 9, 1.23 million PPEs had been distributed nationwide, data showed.

Bright outlook

With the April uptick in infrastructure spending, capital outlays so far amounted to P249.2 billion in the first four months of the year, down only slightly from P250.5 billion same period a year ago.

As quarantine controls beginning to relax, the budget agency is optimistic infrastructure spending will soon swing to the positive level, a welcome development for a government that is banking on a massive build-up to revive an economy that shrank 0.2% in the first quarter.

“This should facilitate the resumption of construction activities of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Transportation so they can speed up the implementation of public infrastructure projects…,” DBM said. 

That said, pandemic-related spending is not expected to abate anytime soon. “Spending for the rest of the second quarter is still expected to be mostly driven by COVID-19-related expenditures,” it added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tycoon Danding Cojuangco Jr. passes away
10 hours ago
The San Miguel chairman was known to have ventured into politics, having ran for president in 1992, and also into sports,...
Business
fbfb
SSS offers loan assistance for COVID
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Members of the state-run Social Security System may now avail of calamity loans from the state fund to help them cope with...
Business
fbfb
Transportation for the masses
By Boo Chanco | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Philstar.com posted a Tweet last week about Manolito Palacio who drives his wife from Bagong Silang, Caloocan City all the way to Fairview, Quezon City using a wheel chair attached to a bicycle. Due to lack of public...
Business
fbfb
MVP: Cignal assessing ABS-CBN proposal to rent channel
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, who heads the Group of Companies, said his group is assessing an offer made by broadcast...
Business
fbfb
BDO banks on strong balance sheet vs COVID
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc., the country’s largest bank, is confident of weathering the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019...
Business
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Cash-rich banks yet to tap liquidity buffers, says BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
Big banks have yet to dip into their capital and liquidity buffers to absorb losses and support financing requirements amid...
Business
fbfb
MerryMart’s market debut
By Iris Gonzales | June 17, 2020 - 6:38pm
It was a merry time for market investors on Monday, at least for those who had bet on property tycoon Injap Sia’s grocery chain operator MerryMart Consumer Corp., for a purely essential consumer play.
35 minutes ago
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Share prices soar anew on renewed investor optimism
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock market finished strong again yesterday as the government allowed more businesses to open even as many parts of the...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Ecozone investments drop 32% in 5 months
By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority declined 32 percent in the January to May period from a year...
Business
fbfb
Philippines taps JICA for P75 billion infrastructure loans
By Mary Grace Padin | June 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines and Japan yesterday signed two loan agreements worth P75.5 billion for the construction of two big-ticket infrastructure projects in Visayas and Mindanao.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with