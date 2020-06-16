Agencies want COVID-19 allotments back as infra build-up restarts

MANILA, Philippines — State agencies want some of their reallocated budgets back as the government held into infrastructure funds even as President Rodrigo Duterte himself repeatedly warned state coffers are depleting as the outbreak persisted.



“Some are arguing for the return of some of the reallocated funds,” Budget Undersecretary Laura Pascua said in a text message on Tuesday.

She did not go into specifics, but indicated that agencies are asking for the return of their repurposed funds to continue infrastructure programs left stuck when the government locked down the main economic island of Luzon, while the local governments elsewhere followed with their own restrictions.

“The agencies have restarted operations and the infrastructure agencies have resumed their civil works projects,” Pascua explained.

That agencies are asking for a return of their allotments spell additional problems for a cash-strapped government. No less than Duterte himself reiterated on Monday that “we don’t have money now” to cover a rising pandemic bill, and some programs meant to subsidize people displaced by the pandemic, such as migrant workers, have come and go over funding issues.

The scenario depicts repeated funding concerns over the handling of the pandemic. For the past month, the President’s report to Congress, outlining how Duterte utilized his emergency powers, showed no fresh funding reallocated for COVID-19 contingencies. According to the budget department’s latest data as of May 29, allocations for COVID-19 purposes were stuck at P354 billion.

Slow spending

One explanation, Pascua said, is because the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act which granted the emergency powers is expiring after being in effect for three months in June 24, meaning agencies should already be busy spending the amounts allotted them.

“The Bayanihan law is ending on June 24, so our operations group think they have already squeezed out all the funds that can be found to reallocate to the COVID-19 measures,” Pascua said in a text message.

Data supports this. At the height of the lockdowns in April, agencies were only able to utilized P445.89 billion in cash allocations, representing only 63% of the P1.08 trillion released that month and indicating that not all funds released at the time were spent.

The utilization rate improved to 78% in May, but remained far below the 87% and 99% utilization recorded in February and March, figures showed.

Bayanihan II

But another reason for the absence of new realignments was agencies refusing to rechannel their infrastructure funds to COVID-19 programs, a stance consistent with the economic managers’ decision to keep funds for capital outlays intact despite the pandemic. “They will need the funds left to them to try and get the economy to recover,” Pascua said.

This creates a whole new problem. For one, it remains unclear how the government intends to use a three-month extension of freely reallocating budget funds until September under the Bayanihan to Recover As One bill. The government is asking Congress for further budget authority, while at the same time saying that the space for funds to move around has narrowed if not effectively shut.

The measure remains pending at the Senate and is unlikely to be tackled until a new session opens July 26, but it also forms a huge part of the government’s preferred stimulus measure.

One solution is for a supplemental budget to be passed, but economic managers were firm that funds cannot be augmented without new revenue sources.

As the government awaits opinion from the justice department whether debts are considered revenues, and therefore would allow funding an additional outlay, Pascua said it is up to the Bureau of the Treasury to locate “excess and fresh revenue sources.” National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon did not respond to request for comment.