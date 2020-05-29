YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
Photo shows PLDT Inc.'s logo in its head office in Makati City.
STAR/File
Hackers left customer data untouched — PLDT
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2020 - 4:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Telco giant PLDT Inc. on Friday assured the public that data of its customers are safe, dousing fears of a data breach after hackers infiltrated the Twitter account of the company's customer service team.

"We would like to inform the public that a thorough investigation conducted by our Cyber Security Operations group has shown that there is no record of customer data download or exfiltration from the @PLDT_Cares Twitter account," PLDT said in a statement.

"We will communicate these findings to the National Privacy Commission as well," it added.

Hacking group Anonymous Philippines on Thursday broke into the Twitter account of PLDT Cares and used the page to post tweets criticizing the quality of service that the company provides to its customers, most of whom are working from home due to coronavirus fears.

In one of the now-deleted tweets, the hackers threatened to attack the Twitter account of Globe Telecom Inc., PLDT's main rival.

The incident stoked fears that the hackers could have stolen data of PLDT subscribers, who are typically required to provide account details to PLDT Cares via direct message when filing complaints.

"We will continue to fortify and enhance our cybersecurity protocols to prevent incidents like this from happening again in the future," PLDT said.

Shares in PLDT went up 5.90% to close the week at P1,275 each at the stock exchange.

 

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan is the CEO of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

