YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The annual growth in January marked the fourth straight month FDI grew, continuing from the last quarter of 2019 when on its entirety, FDI inflows dropped 23.1% to $7.65 billion, culminating to a third straight year of decline. 
STAR/ File
FDI up in January but coronavirus dims prospects
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2020 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments (FDI) were off to a good start in 2020, but a full-year recovery from 2019 is unlikely to happen as the pandemic likely tempered investor sentiment even with the government set to offer lower taxes to entice them in.

FDI recorded a net inflow of $657 million in January, up 12.1% year-on-year, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reported on Wednesday. A net inflow indicates more investments entered than left. 

The annual growth in January marked the fourth straight month FDI grew, continuing from the last quarter of 2019 when on its entirety, FDI inflows dropped 23.1% to $7.65 billion, culminating to a third straight year of decline. 

Going forward, analysts are painting a bleaker picture this year as the lingering pandemic discourages investors from making long-term bets such as FDI, which tends be long-lasting and job-generating in nature.

“On an annual basis, FDI has been falling every year since 2017 and the onset of the COVID-19 crisis is driving global FDI flows even lower,” Sonny Africa, executive director of Ibon Foundation, a think tank, said in a text message.

Some signs of weakness were already showing in the January figures. While equity placements, or new FDI, reversed a $43 million outflow last year, reinvested earnings dipped 5.1%, while inflows through intercompany borrowings between headquarters and local offices dropped a faster 57.9%. 

The central bank is yet to release an updated forecast for FDI this year, but before the pandemic hit, a net inflow of $8 billion, higher than last year, was being projected. BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno did not respond to request for comment.

As the coronavirus is expected to temper investor sentiment, the Duterte government has moved to incentivize their entry by tweaking, yet again, its tax incentives rationalization bill, this time by instantly lowering corporate income taxes and giving investors more time to hold on to their perks.

But for Alvin Ang, economist at Ateneo de Manila University, the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE), which has been renamed and rehashed four times already, can only do much.

“I think while CREATE (bill) can help, investors are looking at other angles too,” Ang said in an online exchange, pointing to the contents of World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report for ideas on what investors essentially look at for an investment destination.

Looking into the report, apart from tax levels, investors are also and more concerned over the quality of infrastructure, ICT, market size, the labor market and overall macroeconomic stability. Overall, the Philippines slipped 8 notches in the latest rankings in 2019.

For Africa, CREATE will only do more damage to the economy since it would reduce state revenues by up to P103 billion in three years, at a time they are most needed. “The even more generous CREATE version of CITIRA is apparently a desperate move to attract FDI,” he said.

“For uncertain FDI gain, CREATE drastically reduces government revenues for COVID-19 response and our other development needs,” he added.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS ( FDI FOREIGN DIRECT INVESTMENTS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Life After Lockdown: Return of mobility to aid industries' recovery, but road still rocky for struggling sectors
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Some industries are looking forward for an easing of movement restrictions in Metro Manila and neighboring areas.
Business
fbfb
Returning heroes
By Boo Chanco | May 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Thousands of OFWs are returning home as the economies of their host countries suffer serious downturns due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is a sad homecoming.
Business
fbfb
House panel OKs stimulus package
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
A House panel yesterday approved the proposed P1.3-trillion economic stimulus measure to address the impact of the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Differing stimulus tack puts virus recovery plan into question
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 20 hours ago
If the Duterte administration has its way, there should only be a single fiscal stimulus measure to help the economy bounce...
Business
fbfb
Globe starts weekly rapid antibody testing of frontline employees
6 hours ago
Globe, in close coordination with Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc., begins weekly rapid antibody testing of its frontliners...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Pandemic response widens budget deficit to new record in April
By Prinz Magtulis | 2 hours ago
High state spending due to cash aid and lower revenue collections from stuck consumers and shuttered businesses worsened the...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Work-from-home becomes a norm, but companies must address arising downsides
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The advantages of remote work (as we knew it before the lockdown) have been reduced or eliminated altogether by complications...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
ADB lends $400 million to boost Philippines capital markets
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $400-million policy-based loan to support the Philippine government’s efforts...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Infrastructure spending declines in Q1
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
Public spending on infrastructure declined in the first quarter as the implementation of community quarantine caused delays...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Loans to large firms RRR compliant, BSP says
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has expanded the coverage of relief measures to include large enterprises affected by the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with