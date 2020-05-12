MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
“I heard a lot of hospitals having some difficulty in their operations with few number of patients plus the need to spend more at this time,” Jose Santiago, president of the Philippine Medical Association, said.
Edd Gumban
Pandemic-stricken hospitals seek government relief
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2020 - 7:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is pushing some hospitals into the brink of financial collapse, prompting operators to seek government tax relief and complicating further the Philippines’ struggling outbreak response.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc., an industry group, is asking legislators at the Lower House for tax breaks and incentives to help struggling hospitals cope with the demands of the pandemic, Dr. Rustico Jimenez, the group’s president, said.

“They are submitting a letter to ask for tax incentives or tax holidays for healthcare facilities,” Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, PHAPi’s executive vice-president, said in a separate Viber message. No other details were released.

As the COVID-19 outbreak intensifies on its second month, underinvested hospitals in the country are finding themselves under extreme financial stress, forcing some to “downsize” while others halt operations “temporarily.” The most immediate victim are Level 1 hospitals or those found in the municipal or city level.

These hospitals accounted for 64% of the 1,223 hospitals in the Philippines as of 2016, the latest year on which official data is available. And while they are prohibited to refuse patients, containing an infectious disease like COVID-19 in these facilities have become problematic.

“Most hospitals are downsizing, mainly skeleton force. The reason also is because we do not want to expose the employees to possible infection,” said another PHAPi source, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak on the matter.

“Somehow, that has lessened the overhead expenses, but hospitals have additional costs like PPEs (personal protective equipment), hazard pay, plus (there are) lower admissions now,” he added.

PhilHealth woes

Around 60% of hospital costs go to salaries of healthcare workers as well as utility expenses which have all risen with the pandemic, according to Dr. Jose Santiago, president of the Philippine Medical Association, another industry group.

With costs rising, cash flows are also getting stretched. Patient numbers have declined in some hospitals as people try to avoid the contagion. To make the matters worse, Santiago said the government has been delayed in remitting claims under the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Nearly 54% of hospital expenses were shouldered by Filipinos themselves in 2018, but every Filipino is essentially a PhilHealth member and discounts offered by the state insurer translates to claims for hospitals to the government. 

“Current average turnaround time in processing claims is 39 days. Based on our data, hospitals that claim that we owe them big amounts should reconcile their data with ours,” PhilHealth spokesperson Shirley Domingo said in a text message, without citing figures.

Such was the case of the University of Santo Tomas Hospital which was forced to apologize to PhilHealth last week after saying the state insurer owes it P180 million in unpaid claims. As it is, the PHAPi source said hospitals are scared to “antagonize” PhilHealth over claims for fears they would not get paid.

“I heard a lot of hospitals having some difficulty in their operations with few number of patients plus the need to spend more at this time,” Santiago said.

But meanwhile the cash crunch on some hospitals persists as the outbreak shows no sign of abating. Ronald Mendoza, dean of Ateneo School of Government, said it is time to extend state subsidies to hospitals, something the Duterte government has been hesitant to grant airlines and travel agencies similarly asking for a rescue.

“Healthcare is our frontline agencies against this. If support will be provided, they should really be first,” Mendoza said in an online exchange.

LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Dennis Uy’s buyout denial, ABS-CBN says network ‘not for sale’
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
Selling ABS-CBN Corp. is not an option, the broadcast network made clear as the fight for the media giant shifts to keeping...
Business
fbfb
Close, open, close pa rin?
By Boo Chanco | May 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Metro Manila’s 17 mayors gave three options to the coronavirus COVID-19 task force on what to do with the lockdown after May 15:
Business
fbfb
Philippines secures rice from Vietnam
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Philippines has secured enough rice supply as Vietnam, its biggest source of imports, has resumed its export policy amid...
Business
fbfb
SMC drops bid for Holcim
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has dropped its bid to acquire Holcim Philippines Inc. after failing to get the...
Business
fbfb
BSP: Prioritize restarting economy first
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Restarting a “new economy” that is safer, better, and more technology-savvy is more important than achieving the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Fitch downgrades outlook on Landbank to 'stable'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
The lowering of outlook for Landbank follows a similar move for the Philippines.
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Coalition proposes P110 billion for 'secure' post-lockdown public transport
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
As some areas of the Philippines open up, public transport also restarts and a commuters group has some suggestions how to...
Business
fbfb
4 hours ago
BSP's easing moves save bank lending from lockdown's impact
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Loans extended by big banks rose 12.9% as of end-March, faster than the 12% the previous month, central bank data show.
Business
fbfb
8 hours ago
Bill shock disrupts Filipino consumer recovery as lockdown eases
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 hours ago
The Duterte administration is relying on resilient Filipino consumers for an economic bounce-back. Staggering bills are getting...
Business
fbfb
20 hours ago
Fitch unit now sees GDP contracting
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now expects the Philippine gross domestic product to contract by two percent...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with