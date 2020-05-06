MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The eruption of Taal Volcano cutting harvests, a fishing ban and the rice planting season reducing crop produce all contributed to a decline in farm output.
The STAR/Felicer Santos/File
Sans pandemic impact, agriculture still dives in first quarter
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ long-struggling agriculture sector suffered a fresh setback in the first three months, pulled down by less harvests and an underperforming fisheries sector and dashing hopes of some economic growth at the start of the year.

The value of farm output declined 1.2% year-on-year from January to March, down further from 0.1% contraction in the previous three months, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday. It was the sector's worst performance since the second quarter of 2019, and also marked a reversal of 0.4% growth same period last year.

Broken down by sector, fisheries dealt the heavy blow to agriculture, dropping 5.2% year-on-year. The crops segment also contributed to the decline with a 2.1% decrease in harvests during the period.

On the flip side, the livestock subsector, fresh from the damage caused swine fever, inched up 0.6% annually, while the value of poultry industry rose 3.9% year-on-year.

In a statement after the report was released, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the fall in farm output was “expected,” partly because of crop damage incurred from the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas last January. “But we are hopeful of a rebound for the second quarter despite the impact of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) crisis, as strategic interventions…are expected to bear fruit,” Dar said.

One of the reasons why Dar expected the contraction was because the planting season for rice just started, and therefore palay harvests were down 3.6% annually as of March. Corn supplies, an alternative staple to rice, also slid 3.4%.

The weakness in the fisheries sector was also brought about by the closed fishing season implemented late last year and lasted for three months ending March.

That said, and with the lifting of the closed fishing season, Dar said agriculture should recover in the second quarter even amid the COVID-19 pandemic and movement restrictions enforced to curb the virus’ spread. For one, Dar highlighted the disbursement of P8.5 billion for the rice resiliency project during the pandemic which aimed to incentivize farmers to diversify into better rice types and plant more. 

“Right after the current dry season, we will see to it that farmers will plant more areas by providing them quality seeds, fertilizers and appropriate technologies,” Dar said.

But Alvin Ang, economist at Ateneo de Manila University, was more pessimistic when sought for comment. He said logistical bottlenecks encountered by farmers in marketing their harvests during the health crisis and lockdowns means some produce were not sold, and losses likely spiked.

“There are so many small farmers subcontracting for big ones. With this situation, many of them likely suffered,” he said in an online exchange.

FARM OUTPUT LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The government on Tuesday ordered broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. to “cease and desist” after its license to operate,...
Business
fbfb
The empty chair economy
By Boo Chanco | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The business sector after lockdown was described by the Financial Times as the empty-chair economy. The Economist called it the 90 percent economy. The new normal will really be very challenging.
Business
fbfb
Meralco announce virtual stockholders meeting in May
7 hours ago
Meralco announced that it will hold its annual stockholders meeting virtually on May 26.
Business
fbfb
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 28 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Shell shuts down Batangas refinery
By Danessa Rivera | 18 hours ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. is temporarily shutting down its refinery operations in Batangas for one month to conduct...
Business
fbfb
Latest
18 hours ago
Government drafts plans for V-shape recovery
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
There is strong likelihood of a so-called V-shape economic recovery for the Philippines, characterized by a sharp decline...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Globe posts slight drop in Q1 profit
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Globe Telecom Inc. recorded a slight drop in its earnings in the first quarter behind higher non-operating charges and depreciation...
Business
fbfb
Economic responses to COVID-19 recession differ among countries (Continued from last week)
By Gerardo P. Sicat | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
Countries differ in the flexibility of their economic structures and the level of their development.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Big banks allowed to tap fund buffers
By Lawrence Agcaoili | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has allowed big banks to utilize their capital and liquidity buffers to absorb losses and support financing requirements amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Foreign buyers lift stocks as Duterte offers apology
By Iris Gonzales | May 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index rallied by 99.58 points or 1.78 percent yesterday to finish at 5,671.67 due to the recovery of global oil prices.
18 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with