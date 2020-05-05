MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte updates the nation on the government's efforts in addressing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on March 30, 2020.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez
Pangilinan, Zobels accept Duterte apology
(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 8:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Zobels in charge of the Ayala Corp. and tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan on Tuesday accepted President Rodrigo Duterte’s apology, settling a regulatory row as both sides focus on responding to the coronavirus outbreak.

Two months after calling for a “ceasefire”, Duterte on Monday night extended an olive branch to the tycoons he previously criticized in his speeches and opened the doors to negotiations. “I apologize for the hurtful words,” the president said.

The family of Jaime Augusto Zobel, who controls Ayala Corp., welcomed the president’s statement.

"We have always believed in building a strong partnership between the private and public sectors in addressing our country's problems and investing in the country to create jobs and improve the lives of FIlipinos," brothers Jaime Augusto and Fernando Zobel de Ayala said in a joint statement.

In a separate statement, Pangilinan thanked the president “for his sincerity and kindness” and assured him of “being a partner” of the government on responding to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

After Duterte issued the apology, shares in Ayala Corp. surged 14.73% while Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. climbed 13.55% on Tuesday.

Shortly after placing the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine to control the virus’ spread, Duterte in March first extended the olive branch to Pangilinan and the Zobels, businessmen he accused of bagging “onerous” water distribution deals from the government.

The tycoons responded to Duterte’s truce by unveiling billions of pesos in assistance packages for their employees including leave credits, full salaries and even a supply of vitamins. Beyond their companies, Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. also offered bill payments reprieve to customers, while Ayala Corp. helped retrofit World Trade Center into a quarantine site. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus wipes out some wealth from 12 Filipino billionaires
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 27 days ago
Even the Philippines’ wealthiest were not spared from the brunt of the global coronavirus pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Can the Philippines avoid a coronavirus-induced recession? It’s possible
5 days ago
As the global number of coronavirus cases surpassed the 2 million mark, talks of recessions have started to rumble. Although...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Meralco provides shelter for The Medical City frontliners
13 hours ago
Meralco continues to fulfill civic duties, this time offering conducive living quarters for frontliners of The Medical C...
Business
fbfb
The price of being nice
By Lance Joshua G. Cangas | May 5, 2020 - 12:00am
We Filipinos are raised by our parents to be polite and to use words of power, commonly known as “magic words,” in our daily life.
Business
fbfb
Duterte imposes additional 10-percent duty on petroleum
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The government will impose an additional 10-percent duty on crude petroleum oil and refined petroleum products to raise funds...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Coronavirus prompts telcos to put capex plans under review
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Similar with other companies, telco firms are saying they would review capital investment plans as the coronavirus disease-2019...
Business
fbfb
5 hours ago
ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
The government on Tuesday ordered broadcast giant ABS-CBN Corp. to “cease and desist” after its license to operate,...
Business
fbfb
7 hours ago
Factory closures begin to cripple manufacturing in March
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Economists said a recovery was unlikely in April, and remains dependent on easing of movement restrictions in May.
Business
fbfb
11 hours ago
Lockdowns temper April inflation
By Prinz Magtulis | 11 hours ago
The latest price uptick fell comfortably within the central bank's 1.9-2.7% forecast for April.
Business
fbfb
13 hours ago
Amway Philippines donates over P3 million to efforts against COVID-19
13 hours ago
Amway Philippines pledges over P3 million in cash, products, and personal protective equipment (PPEs), as well as its marketing...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with