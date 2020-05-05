COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“’Yung masasakit kong salita to Ayala, si Pangilinan, I apologize for the hurtful words. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded televised address.
Presidential Photo/King Rodrigue
Duterte apologizes, willing to 'talk' with Pangilinan, Zobels
(Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Two months after calling for a “ceasefire” with the tycoons he butted heads with, President Duterte did not only apologize to Manuel V. Pangilinan and Zobels in charge of Ayala Corp., he also opened the doors to negotiations with the businessmen holding Metro Manila’s water contracts.

’Yung masasakit kong salita to Ayala, si Pangilinan, I apologize for the hurtful words. I hope you find it in your heart to forgive me,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded televised address aired few minutes before Tuesday midnight.

“I can promise you I’ll be nice. If you want to see me, we can talk,” he added.

In a series of tweets after the Duterte’s address, Pangilinan thanked the president “for his sincerity and kindness” and assured him of “being a partner” of the government on responding to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

The latest de-escalation of tensions between the businessmen and Duterte comes as the government heavily relies on the private sector to augment what it repeatedly said are “finite” state resources to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March, shortly after placing the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine to control the virus’ spread, Duterte first extended the olive branch to Pangilinan and brothers Jaime Augusto and Fernando Zobel de Ayala, businessmen he accused of bagging “onerous” water distribution deals from the government.

The ceasefire offer, and the distraction of the pandemic, paved the way for a halt in Duterte’s attacks against Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Ayala-owned Manila Water Company Inc. since December last year. The firms manage the water distribution systems in the National Capital Region.

The tycoons responded to Duterte’s truce by unveiling billions of pesos in assistance packages for their employees including leave credits, full salaries and even a supply of vitamins. Beyond their companies, Pangilinan-led PLDT Inc. also offered bill payments reprieve to customers, while Ayala Corp. helped retrofit World Trade Center into a quarantine site.

As it is, the government has expected big conglomerates, with massive resources, to help their workers tide over the impact of the health pandemic. In turn, public funds were concentrated in assisting workers in small firms who likely took the heavy toll from work suspensions brought by the lockdowns.

That said, the scale of the COVID-19 damage still “humbled” Duterte. 

Naubos na po pagka-suplado ko dahil sa COVID. The COVID humbled me,” he said, referring to the name of disease and addressing Pangilinan and the Zobels.

Before the outbreak hit, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the government was all set to offer Maynilad and Manila Water new contracts crated with the help of the Asian Development Bank, the Manila-based multilateral lender. There has been no update on the status of the new agreements since the government was preoccupied with addressing the COVID-19 health crisis.

What the justice department had said, however, is that the new pacts will be "pro-people" and would remove "illegal provisions" which it did not specify.

Concessionaires would have also been given opportunity to scrutinize the agreements, although it appeared that they could not negotiate. Last January, Malacañang said should Maynilad and Manila Water refuse the new contracts, Duterte would nationalize Metro Manila's water distribution systems anew. — Prinz Magtulis

 

Editor's Note: Manuel V. Pangilinan is the CEO of PLDT. A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

AYALA CORP. AYALA LAND AND METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP MANNY PANGILINAN MVP COMPANIES NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite Panelo's claims, COVID-19 not the 'invasion' to justify martial law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 14 hours ago
Justice Secretary Guevarra said that "invasion" and "rebellion" refer to "armed actions by human beings, not by non-living...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes ‘rolling’ opening of classes
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 10 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education is considering a “rolling” opening of classes for colleges and universities...
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
17 hours ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 Filipinas in Netherlands awarded royal honors
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Three Filipino women in the Netherlands received royal honors for their contributions to Dutch society, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Billions in franchise tax lost if POGOs reclassified as BPOs’
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Treating Philippine offshore gaming operators as business process outsourcing firms will jeopardize the country’s efforts...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Hottest day: Metro Manila sizzles at 36.5ºC
By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
Metro Manila residents experienced scorching heat yesterday as the temperature hit 36.5 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
18 Senate staff test positive for COVID as sessions start
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Eighteen Senate personnel tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in rapid tests for the virus as part...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Duterte hikes tariff on imported oil, refined petroleum
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government will impose an additional 10 percent duty on crude oil and refined petroleum products to raise funds for its...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Daily wage earners must be allowed back to work – Villar
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 10 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar called on the government to allow daily wage earners to work as soon as possible, but subject to strict...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
CBCP asks IATF: Allow masses in GCQ areas
By Evelyn Macairan | 10 hours ago
The Catholic Church wants the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to reconsider its decision to keep the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with