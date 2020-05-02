MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
PCA allots P5 million to study VCO’s anti-COVID property
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - May 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture has earmarked an initial P5 million to study the curative properties of virgin coconut oil on patients with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19.

The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) has partnered with other agencies to study VCO after previous researches have shown that it has high potency anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal qualities.

“The success of this will not only help our COVID-19 patients, but also benefit our marginal coconut farmers,” Agriculture Secretary William Dar said.

PCA administrator Benjamin Madrigal Jr. said initial research results show that the lauric acid in VCO helps fight the coronavirus in three ways, as it disintegrates the virus membrane, inhibits virus maturation, and prevents binding of viral proteins to the host cell membrane.

The ongoing study is being conducted by the DA-PCA in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology’s Food and Nutrition Research Institute, Philippine Center for Health Research and Development, Department of Health, University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital, and the team of Professor Fabian Antonio Dayrit of Ateneo de Manila University.

The two-pronged study involves a community-based modified clinical study on the use of VCO, involving persons under investigation for COVID-19 infection who exhibit symptoms of the disease.

The tests are being conducted by the FNRI with DOST-Calabarzon, Santa Rosa City government in Laguna, and Medical City South Luzon.

Second, VCO is used as a supplement to the daily treatment regimen, in addition to the pharmaceutical drugs being assessed in clinical trials of positive patients at PGH.

The PCA will also support all the clinical laboratory tests in the community-based studies to determine the anti-viral and immune system boosting qualities of VCO.

“With this favorable development, the demand for VCO has started to pick up with the on-going confirmatory clinical research at PGH and at the community quarantine facility in Sta. Rosa in Laguna,” he said.

Dar has urged the PCA to institute innovative strategies to further increase the production of quality VCO nationwide, and provide coconut farmers a stable market and steady income.

The United States Department of Agriculture-Foreign Agricultural Service said earlier that export of coconut oil, the country’s top agricultural export, is expected to decline this year due to an oversupply of global vegetable oils coupled with the decline in local copra production.

Coconut oil exports are seen to decline by 23 percent to 810,000 metric tons.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PHILIPPINE COCONUT AUTHORITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roque says ‘POGOs are BPOs’ as gov’t allows reopening under lockdown
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 13 hours ago
(Updated) Online casino centers will partially resume operations to help raise funds for the government’s massive response...
Business
fbfb
New money laundering schemes detected by BSP
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has directed banks to pay close attention to new forms of money laundering and terrorism financing...
Business
fbfb
Never waste a crisis
By Boo Chanco | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
My friends at the Foundation for Economic Freedom are hopeless “incrementalists”. We endlessly talk about this reform or another and often rejoice if one pet reform appears to be on the verge of being...
Business
fbfb
As it posts P6.1B income in Q1, Metrobank braces for pandemic's impact by boosting reserves
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Earnings of Metrobank dropped in the first three months of the year as the lender beefed up its buffers versus loan defa...
Business
fbfb
Quarantine extended
By Roberto R. Romulo | May 1, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has extended the enhanced community quarantine to May 15.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines debt pile reaches record high P8.18 trillion
By Lawrence Agcaoili | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s debt stock went up by 4.8 percent to an all-time high in end-March and is expected to rise further this year as the national government borrows heavily from domestic and foreign sources to boost...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
DOE readies post-lockdown measures
By Danessa Rivera | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy is preparing new measures in the energy industry once the enhanced community quarantine is lifted in Metro Manila and other areas in the country.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Over half of MSMEs halted operations due to COVID — DTI
By Louella Desiderio | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
More than 50 percent of micro, small and medium enterprises have halted operations as the country grapples with the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Philippine economy likely grew by 3% in Q1 — think tank
By Czeriza Valencia | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Economic growth likely slowed down to three percent in the first quarter of the year, the slowest in 10 years, after multiple economic shocks related to the coronavirus pandemic hit the Philippine economy, said London-based...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Shopee resumes full operations
By Louella Desiderio | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Online shopping platform Shopee Philippines has resumed full operations and fulfillment of all orders including non-essential items like fashion goods and beauty products as government has allowed even the delivery...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with